'Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet' coming to Chester Fritz Auditorium on Nov. 25

Nov. 4—GRAND FORKS — The "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet," featuring world-renowned ballet virtuosos, is returning Nov. 25 to the Chester Fritz Auditorium. Curtain time is 3 p.m.

Tickets, ranging from $33 to $178, may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/venue/49273 or in person at the Fritz box office.

An award-winning global ensemble of 40 professional ballet artists from more than 15 countries is featured in the only nationally-touring Nutcracker production, according to the Talmi Entertainment production company.

This year marks the 31st annual North American tour of this production, which has become a beloved family tradition.

The 2023 production stars Ukrainian ballerinas Elena Pechenyuk, who has received the title Honored Artist of Ukraine, and Karyna Shatkovskaya. It also features a record number of international talent, starring principal dancers from the great opera houses of Ukraine and dozens of world-class artists from Japan, Italy, Turkey and other countries.

This year's production introduces a new character and incorporates innovative choreography that blends classical ballet with cutting-edge circus techniques. One of the highlights is the inclusion of a talented Cyr Wheel artist, adding an intriguing element to the performance, according to a news release from the production company.

"The international scale of the production is truly unique," said Dan Talmi, executive producer of Talmi Entertainment, in a news release. ""We're the only nationally-touring Nutcracker production, so we strive to top ourselves each year.

"There is a sense of pride and responsibility when it comes to this show. It has become a holiday tradition in households across the country and our team works year-round to give audiences the best of everything — the best talent, production value, costumes, you name it."

This is the only Nutcracker production in which Act II takes place in the "Land of Peace and Harmony" and features the signature acro-ballet adagio "Doves of Peace." In the latter segment, two dancers come together to form a larger-than-life with a 20-foot wingspan that guides Clara and the Nutcracker Prince through the dreamscape of Dancing Snowflakes to the Prince's home, the Land of Peace and Harmony, where there are no wars and no children suffer.

With elements like this, the ballet conveys a message of peace and understanding through the universal language of dance.

In this production, a new character, called The Herald, represents the spirit of the forest and plays a vital role in the narrative by announcing the arrival of the story's heroes and leading a joyous celebration in Clara's honor. In this sequence, Clara encounters magnificent 10-feet-tall puppets and elegantly dancing couples who symbolize the five great heritages of the world.

Each couple bestows gifts, embodying the unique qualities of their respective cultures, including the Persian elephant, the Slavic bear, the Spanish bull, the French unicorn, and the Chinese dragon.

This novel element of the ballet adds depth and richness to Clara's journey and highlights the unity and diversity of the world around her.

The Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet is renowned for Broadway-level productions, showcasing the best theatrical designers from around the world, including the artistry of scenic designers, prop builders, and puppeteers from the Czech Republic, South Africa, the western Russian republic of Chuvash, St. Petersburg and New York.

The show's marionettes were created by Petre Puppeteer using 3-D modeling and printing. The ballet also features exquisite costumes by Arthur Oliver. The final spectacle and centerpiece of the last act features a Christmas tree, handcrafted by European artisans, that grows to 100 feet.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit

www.nutcracker.com

. For special group rates, call 800-320-1733 or email

groups@nutcracker.com

.