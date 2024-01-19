Nuria Andreu Joins GTS as New Manager of Spanish Singer-Songwriter Aitana

Nuria Andreu has joined GTS and is appointed manager of Spanish singer-songwriter Aitana, Billboard can report. In her new role, as part of the GTS (Global Talent Services) team in Spain, she will be exclusively dedicated to the growth and further development of Aitana’s career, which was previously managed by Olga Palma at GTS.

Based in Madrid, Andreu will report directly to Narcís Rebollo, president, Universal Music Iberian Peninsula.

After beginning her career in the pharmaceutical sector with experience in other fields, such as communications and strategy, Andreu founded her own marketing and production agency in 2018. In 2020, she joined Sony Music Spain as head of communications and PR and, in 2023, was appointed communication director of Rosalía’s company, Motomami S.L. Before joining Universal, she was Rosalía’s personal manager.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join a company like GTS and the project of an artist with Aitana’s talent and strength,” Andreu said in a statement. “Wishing to contribute and continue adding success hand in hand with the magnificent team that She already has.”

Aitana, who signed with GTS in 2018, added, “looking forward and excited to start a new stage in my career and my artistic development [and] continue growing little by little and learning about music together.”

With more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the 24-year-old artist wrapped her Alpha Tour in 2023 with a sold-out show at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, which sold all tickets in a record-breaking 72 hours, becoming the first Spanish artist to do so.

“I am certain that with her experience and skills, Nuria’s incorporation to GTS will be key to Aitana’s continued success, boosting her unstoppable career development and consolidating the GTS strategy of growth and service to our artists, as a leading company in the sector,” expressed Rebollo.

