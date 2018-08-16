The nude photo floating around of Lili Reinhart is not the 'Riverdale' star (just check the mole)

Lili Reinhart at the London Hotel on May 17, 2018, in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)

For any perverts hoping to catch a glimpse of Lili Reinhart naked, better luck never. That so-called nude photo posted on the Riverdale star’s Twitter account is not of the actress.

Reinhart’s Twitter was hacked Wednesday, just two days after she said, “F*** people who do that.” Someone uploaded a naked photo purportedly of the CW star, although the woman’s face wasn’t visible. “Shouldn’t have talked s*** about us, here’s to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud,” the hacker wrote in a post that was quickly deleted.

Reinhart’s rep tells Yahoo Entertainment that “the photo is absolutely fake.” The picture in question is apparently from a 2012 porn video. And if you really need further proof, Reinhart has a mole on her stomach, which is not in the photo that was posted.

The cyberattack happened days after Reinhart’s on- and offscreen love Cole Sprouse’s account was hacked.

Cole Sprouse has 100% been hacked 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/l0K0zhybdE — micheala 🌹 (@michealarosee) August 14, 2018

Reinhart defended her beau, confirming that none of the posts had come from him. “Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. F*** people who do that, seriously,” she wrote Monday.

It’s unclear who is behind the attack, but the courts are taking celebrity-hacking incidents seriously. One of the men behind the 2014 “Fappening” scandal, George Garofano, is waiting to be sentenced for hacking nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, and other celebs and posting the photos online. Federal prosecutors in Connecticut requested that he be sentenced to 10 to 16 months in prison, following his guilty plea.

