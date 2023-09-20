NSYNC reunion gets spicy with upcoming 'Hot Ones' appearance: Watch the teaser

A newly reunited *NSYNC is ready for what might be the toughest challenge of their careers: "the wings of death."

The boyband − whose five members made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last week − are guests on Thursday's "Hot Ones" episode.

On Wednesday, First We Feast shared a teaser clip on X, formerly Twitter, of host Sean Evans guiding Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez through a lineup of hot sauces. As they gradually go up the Scoville scale, Evans challenges the group to answer probing questions.

When asked about some of the members making cameos in 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," Timberlake revealed he and Bass were "so butt hurt" they weren't asked to take part.

"We're getting to the nitty-gritty questions," Timberlake told Evans.

TOMORROW on Hot Ones, @nsync takes on the Wings of Death. 💀 Will they make it to the end, or will they say bye, bye, bye? 👋 Find out @ 11AM ET. pic.twitter.com/iOJUXH8hHk — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) September 20, 2023

After Evans asked about the '90s band's sonic arrangements, Kirkpatrick admitted, "We kind of knew we sucked at singing certain things, so it was like, we just fell into our spots."

He added, "I knew I'd be the high stuff, these guys would do the leads, Joey would be in the middle and Lance would be on the bass."

The teaser ended with Timberlake dubbing Evans "the new official sixth member."

"But we're not going to split anything with you," Timberlake quipped.

NSYNC's appearance comes ahead of the release of their first new song in 20 years, a track on the "Trolls Band Together" movie soundtrack. The song, titled "Better Place," drops Sept. 29.

The full "Hot Ones" episode with NSYNC drops 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT Thursday on YouTube.

NSYNC is back! Hear a snippet of the group's first new song in 20 years

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NSYNC's Justin Timberlake, more members take on 'Hot Ones': Watch