NSYNC Reunion: First New Song In Decades To Be Featured In ‘Trolls Band Together’, Trailer Reveals

Taylor Swift’s spidey sense was spot on when she suspected that NSYNC’s reunion at the VMAs Tuesday night was not just a one-time stunt but the start of something. She couldn’t quite put her finger on it while standing on stage with the former boy band members. A day later, we have our answer — at least part of it.

NSYNC are back working together and will release their first song in two decades, “Better Place,” on Sept. 29. A snipped from the song (along with “I Want You Back”) were featured in a new trailer for Trolls Band Together, the third installment in the popular animated franchise starring NSYNC lead singer Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, which came out Wednesday night. (You can watch it above, the two songs are at the end.) Part of “the song”Better Place” was also released on TikTok after the NSYNC quintet posted a cryptic Friends-flavored teaser video on Instagram earlier in the day.

Rumored for weeks, the NSYNC reunion created a classic VMA moment Tuesday night as pop icons Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick shared the stage with the biggest pop star of today, Taylor Swift, presenting her with the award for Best Pop.

“Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is,” Swift mused onstage, channeling the thoughts going through the minds of millions of fans of one of the biggest boy bands ever.

