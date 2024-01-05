NPS band students prepare for CODA concert, open to the public

Jan. 5—Forty students from Norman Public Schools are taking part in a prestigious group composed of the best student musicians in Central Oklahoma and are preparing for a big concert that will take place on Saturday.

The musicians are being recognized as members of the Central Oklahoma Directors Association Honor Band.

Over 2,000 students auditioned to be a part of the group, and only 450 made the cut.

"Earning a spot in the CODA Honor Band is a very prestigious accomplishment," said Heather Bellows, band director at Whittier Middle School.

The band is open for students from seventh to 12th grade.

Students auditioned in early November at Santa Fe High School in Edmond, and students who made the cut were placed in their respective bands in chair order.

On Friday, participants took part in the CODA Clinic where they learned new musical concepts and practiced their music with students in the region. The high schoolers attended their session at the University of Oklahoma at the Catlett Music Hall, and middle schoolers attended at Norman High School.

"Altogether, there's about nine hours of rehearsal over the course of the two days, followed by a concert," Bellows said. "The whole event takes place on Friday and Saturday."

The concert is free and open to the public and will take place at Catlett Music Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Matt Chandler, band director at Norman High School, said participation in CODA helps students in other ways.

"CODA is significant because it's a major reward to earn a spot in the honor band. CODA encompasses a very large portion of the state and we are the largest all region honor band by far," he said. "Earning a spot in this ensemble is almost as difficult as earning All-State recognition. The competition is that tough."

Chandler said the organization pushes kids to become better musicians as they apply new skills to their craft.

"For those students who are high achievers, this gives them a competitive outlet and an opportunity to earn a badge of honor," Chandler said.

Jared VanVickle, director of bands at Norman North High School, said the clinic has rebounded since students went virtual during the pandemic.

"After the pandemic, students auditioned for the honor band in November of 2020 via a virtual, recorded audition. Unfortunately, the clinic and concert for the students that were accepted into the band was canceled for January of 2021 due to a surge of COVID cases," VanVickle said.

Martha Griffith, director of the Longfellow Middle School band, said groups include Seventh Grade CODA Honor Band, Eighth Grade CODA Honor Band, Ninth Grade CODA Honor Band, Symphonic CODA Honor Band compose of students from 10th to 12th grades, and the Wind Ensemble, also composed of students from 10th to 12th grades.

"Students prepare challenging music that has been selected by a committee of band directors. They work on the audition music and in November, students will go through a 'blind' audition," Griffith said.

In the blind audition, judges stand behind a wall as the students perform, making the process anonymous.

"As music educators, we are always looking for ways to provide differentiated instruction for students seeking a challenge. The CODA auditions and clinic is one of the numerous avenues in which the NPS band directors provide opportunities for musical enrichment experiences for all students in grades 7th — 12th," Griffith said.

She said the audition process is an invaluable educational experience that helps students to grow personally and as musicians.

