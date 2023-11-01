Now And Then-The Last Beatles Song

Business TechCrunch

Ford is buying and burying Auto Motive Power, or "AMP" for short. The secretive energy management startup once claimed to power "most of the world’s top electric OEMs," though as far as we can tell it never disclosed its customers publicly. Instead, Ford will scoop up the startup's tech, talent and facility in Santa Fe Springs, California to bolster its own EV plans, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg told TechCrunch.