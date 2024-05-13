‘Now I know what he sounds like’: Listen to Barron Trump’s voice in resurfaced video

He speaks!

Former first son Barron Trump has been rarely seen and heard.

Until now.

In a newly resurfaced video that’s gone viral, the 18 year old is seen in undated footage at Mar a Lago in Palm Beach.

The teenager, the only child of ex president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, is seen talking to his brother in law Michael Boulos, who is married to Tiffany Trump.

There is a lot of background noise and people chatting in the background so you need to listen carefully with the volume up.

“Impressed with this?” Barron says with a smile as he shakes Boulos’ hand. The rest is unintelligible.

BARRON TRUMP'S VOICE



FINALLY. Now I know what he sounds like. pic.twitter.com/qLK6bB6wyU — NO CAP ‍♂️ CARROT (@Pickuptruckdude) May 9, 2024

“FINALLY,” wrote X user @Pickuptruckdude, who shared the clip from an Instagram account dedicated to Barron called @btwgirls_, which posted it last month. “Now I know what he sounds like.”

Commenters weighed in:

“Sounds like his brothers,” wrote someone, referring to half brothers Donald Jr. and Eric, whose mother was Ivana Trump.

Another person thought he sounded more like his father, but “years ago.”

A few “Succession” fans were in the mix, writing that Barron’s voice reminded them of Roy family wannabe power player Cousin Greg.

Speaking of power players, last week, the Republican Party of Florida chose Barron as one of 41 delegates at the Republican National Convention in July, where his father is expected to receive the Republican nomination.

But days later, Melania Trump stuck a fork in the plans, releasing a statement saying that Barron is declining the offer due to “prior commitments.”