Now you can own the house from Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction'

The Studio City, Calif., house that served as the fictional home of Tarantino’s Jimmy in Pulp Fiction is on the market. Those interested in moving into the suburban residence that John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson’s hitmen visited to get help dealing with the dead body in their car won’t get to live out their movie dreams cheaply, though — according to Curbed L.A., the well-maintained 1,700-square-foot house is being listed for $1.395 million. Still, as the real estate agent’s photographs indicate, its kitchen looks nearly identical to how it appeared in the above scene, so at least new owners will be able to reenact that memorable moment from Pulp Fiction each morning should they choose to.

Presumably it doesn’t come with Jimmy’s gourmet coffee. Or, for that matter, a direct hotline to The Wolf — which is probably for the best.

Tarantino is now ramping up production on his ninth full-length feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The story will take place in 1969 Los Angeles and revolve, in some way, around the murderous activities of Charles Manson and his acolytes. Having already enlisted Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as his leads, Tarantino is now reportedly on the verge of also signing up I, Tonya Oscar nominee Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate, the late wife of director Roman Polanski, who was murdered by members of the Manson Family while she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant. That should make it a star-studded affair about the dark side of the showbiz life.



