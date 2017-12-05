It's hard to know what to get the Marvel fan who has everything for Christmas, isn't it? Well, not anymore — you can now buy Tom Holland's actual Spider-Man suit.

Yep, Tom's official Spider-Man: Homecoming costume is heading to auction later this month, and even better than that is the fact that 90 percent of the proceeds are going to charity, namely Toys for Tots.

There's one small big catch, though.

The suit, which is available to bid on from Dec. 18 right here, is currently listed for $20,000, so you're going to need a big Christmas bonus to bag this gift.

Related: Spider-Man's Tom Holland accidentally leaks 'Avengers: Infinity War' poster

If $20,000 is out of your planned Secret Santa budget, then you'll be pleased to hear that there's also a second suit up for grabs, and you can get your hands on it through sweepstakes.

Our Spidey senses are feeling competitive.

Tom Holland might soon be auctioning off some merchandise from a different movie altogether, as the actor recently appeared to confirm his involvement in the upcoming Uncharted movie.

View photos Photo credit: Sony / Marvel Studios More

Dropping the biggest hint yet that he'll be playing Nathan Drake in the film adaptation of the game, Tom revealed his current "research" on Instagram.

Last week, Tom posted a video of an Uncharted game screen, alongside the caption: "For research purposes." So yeah, we're going to take that as an unofficial confirmation.

From Digital Spy

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You might also like: