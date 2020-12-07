You Can Now Buy Your Own Timothée Chalamet … Action Figure

Sci-fi drama “Dune” will receive a collective action figure line courtesy of McFarlane Toys, which will bring to life some of the main characters of the highly-anticipated pic, set for a theatrical release Oct. 1. The toy line will include figures of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista.

The action figures, inspired by the likeness of the film’s stars, will feature intricate costuming and accessory elements designed for extreme posing. The line features a first look at the character Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, based off of the likeness of Stellan Skarsgård, who will play the cruel leader in the film. The figure aims to capture the essence of the domineering figurehead of House Harkonnen, who rules his Dune base through fear and terror. The main villain in the film, he is determined to reclaim the throne of galactic power and sands of Dune from House Atreides, ruled over by the young king Paul Atreides (Chalamet).

The action figures, including the 12-inch Baron Vladimir Harkonnen figure, is available at retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Gamestop, Amazon and national and international specialty retailers. All figures are sold separately.

Academy Award-nominee Denis Villenueve’s “Dune,” an adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name and a remake of the original 1984 film, follows Paul Atreides as he battles for control over Dune, the barren desert planet Arrakis. The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

