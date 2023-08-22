Nova Strike
Nova Strike is a retro-style shoot'em up that puts players in control of a spaceship fighting across the galaxy. Alone against all comers, players attack enemy bases in an attempt to destroy the various space defence vehicles blocking their path. To do this, they must dexterously avoid enemy fire in the pure tradition of bullet hell. Nova Strike features two-dimensional pixel art and a soundtrack inherited from the first space shooters in videogame history. This innovative addition to NACO