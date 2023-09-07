The right notes: New Mexico Jazz Workshop brings world-class players to venues across state

Sep. 7—Tom Guralnick is never one to back away from a challenge.

Especially when it deals with providing musical culture to New Mexicans.

This is the reason he's been bringing the best in jazz music to the state for over 30 years — 17 of those with the New Mexico Jazz Festival.

The festival kicked off on Sept. 7, and runs through Sept. 30, at various locations in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

"It's a lot of work over the years," Guralnick says of the festival. "Last year's festival was the first time we had the festival in-person since 2019."

During the time away from having an in-person festival, Guralnick decided to move the festival from July to September.

"It turned out to be a good move," he says. "It's not as hot and many of the musicians are traveling to the bigger jazz festivals, and it gives us a chance to snag them for a show."

Guralnick's Outpost Performance Space is collaborating with the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe to put on the festival.

The festival features concerts and events in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, as well as affiliated events in Taos, by major touring artists, National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters and respected New Mexico-based jazz, international, rhythm and blues and Latin music practitioners.

Guralnick says the festival also features continuing partnerships with the city of Albuquerque for the New Mexico Jazz Festival's Blues Night on Civic Plaza on Sept. 24.

The festival kicked off with Santa Fe-based drummer John Trentacosta's Drummin' Man: Gene Krupa on Sept. 7, and A Dino's Safe Haven concert with Ingrid Laubrock-Tom Rainey Duo on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Safe Haven Concert Series honors renowned sound designer and composer-improviser and long-time New Mexico resident, J.A. Deane (Dino) who passed away in 2021.

Also on opening weekend at Outpost is Grammy award-winning Cuban-born drummer, composer and bandleader Dafnis Prieto's Cantar featuring Brazilian-born singer, Luciana Souza on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Guralnick says the exhibit, "In Flight: Taken at the Outpost," features photography by Mark Weber and Roch Doran, with musical entertainment by the Cal Haines Quartet on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Performers at the Lensic include violinist Regina Carter, virtuoso jazz vibraphonist master Stefon Harris and Blackout, and eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, composer, bandleader, arranger, educator Christian McBride, as well as Grammy winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

On Sept. 23, at the Railyard Plaza, GA-20 will perform.

The Spanish Harlem Orchestra will perform on Sept. 18, at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater in an ongoing partnership with the New Mexico Jazz Workshop.

At the Outpost Performance Space, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Donny McCaslin is slated to perform on Sept. 21. Meanwhile, alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin will take the stage on Sept. 25.

Guralnick is looking forward to hosting Innovative drummer Cindy Blackman Santana and her band on Sept. 26.

"Bringing someone like Cindy Blackman Santana to Albuquerque is huge for us," Guralnick says. "This is a show where we are trying to keep tickets affordable to see such an amazing musician. She's in high demand, and it's really a coup for us to have her performing at the Outpost."

Rounding out the shows from Sept. 27-30 at the Outpost are pianist Sullivan Fortner; guitarist, composer, arranger, lyricist, songwriter Joel Harrison with Gary Versace, Greg Tardy and EJ Strickland; 26-year-old piano phenom Connie Han; and Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland.

"It takes a lot of work to keep the festival moving forward," Guralnick says. "Jazz in New Mexico continues to be a strong point. Putting together the festival is worth it in the end."