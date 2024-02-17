Not'cho Ordinary Taco wins top honors in vegan challenge; D'Vine Deli moves to Rogersville

This week in Springfield-area restaurant news: Vegan Chef Challenge winners are named, a deli finds a new spot in Rogersville, and downtown gains another Chinese restaurant. Also, a local restaurant tells the community it won't be opening a food truck.

14 Mill Market, a food hall and entertainment venue in Nixa, opened in June.

Not'cho Ordinary Taco named top restaurant in Vegan Chef Challenge

Vegan Outreached announced who got the most votes in the monthlong Vegan Chef Challenge.

In first place was Not'cho Ordinary Taco, 203 E. Mt. Vernon St. in Nixa, which offered oyster mushroom birria, vegan po'boys and a quinoa bowl in January. Brunch Box, 211 E. Walnut St., took 2nd place — as well as the title of best breakfast. Third place went to The Wheelhouse,1845 E. Sunshine St.

For the month of January, Springfield businesses participated in the Vegan Chef Challenge, and over 160 customers voted on their favorites, according to the press release. Three customers were "super voters," diners who ate at three or more challenge restaurants during the month.

The Vegan Chef Challenge will return to Springfield in 2025, according to the press release.

Don't want to miss out? Stay in the loop with the News-Leader's Restaurant Roundup newsletter

D'Vine Delicatessen is in a new spot in Rogersville

D'Vine Delicatessen & Wine, known for its sandwiches and Chicago-style fare including hot dogs, has opened in Rogersville at 432 S. Mill St.

The deli previously was located along South National Avenue and also had a spot at 14 Mill Market.

D'Vine Delicatessen & Wine is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Rice & Dumpling opens in downtown Springfield

Rice & Dumpling, 431 S. Jefferson Ave., opened Feb. 9, 2024.

Rice & Dumpling, 431 S. Jefferson Ave., opened Feb. 9. The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Its menu includes a variety of dumplings, stir fry and clay pot rice, a Cantonese dish.

No truck for Bosky's, but it's not going away

Bosky's Vegan Grill closed its brick-and-mortar location in late November 2024. The Bosky's brand now lives on as a vegan lifestyle blog.

Bosky Living — previously Bosky's Vegan Grill — announced Feb. 10 that a truck is not in its future.

In a Facebook video, Bosky's shared that the truck will not be happening due to unforeseeable circumstances. However, the Bosky brand isn't going away. According to the video, it will live on as a vegan lifestyle blog offering "tips, tricks, and ideas all related to a plant-based vegan lifestyle."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Restaurant news: Voters name Springfield's Vegan Chef Challenge winner