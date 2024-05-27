‘We do not want nakedness in our culture’: Nigeria’s first lady slams US celebs after Meghan Markle visit
In a bold address just weeks after Meghan Markle’s high-profile visit, Nigeria’s First Lady issued a stern warning to the nation’s women: Don’t lose yourself trying to emulate American celebrities.
Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, didn’t hold back as she took aim at the pervasive influence of Hollywood’s risqué fashion trends.
Speaking in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of her husband’s administration, Tinubu urged teenagers and young people to dress more modestly and reject the scantily-clad styles popularized by US stars.
“We have to salvage our children,” she declared. “We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.”
She continued, “Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.”
While Tinubu didn’t explicitly criticize Meghan Markle, she referenced the Duchess’s recent visit to Nigeria where Markle emphasized her Nigerian roots, revealing she is 43% Nigerian according to a DNA test.
“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with [us]. We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are,” Tinubu stated.
Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Nigeria, intended to promote the Invictus Games, garnered mixed reactions.
Some experts criticized Markle’s choice of expensive and revealing outfits, suggesting she could have shown “more modesty” in a country where just over half of the population are Muslim.
One fashion expert noted that Markle “bared too much skin” and would likely have dressed more conservatively had the trip been organized by Buckingham Palace.
During her speech, Tinubu emphasized Nigerian women’s beauty and urged them to be confident in their identity.
“They’re all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are,” she said. “We are fashionable, we see what is going on.”
The First Lady also called on Nigerian women to become unifying forces in their homes and communities, promoting greater prosperity for the nation.
“When mothers stand with you, the house is in order,” she asserted. “Looking ahead, we must endeavor to become the unifying force in our homes and our communities, to bring about greater prosperity for our nation.”
The Sussexes’ three-day visit to Nigeria marked their first official trip to Africa since stepping down as working royals and relocating to California.
Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, the couple received warm welcomes despite the controversy surrounding Markle’s wardrobe choices.
Prince Harry praised Nigerian athletes, saying they represented their country extraordinarily at the last competition, winning medals and returning with smiles.
The royal was moved by plans for a new Invictus Games center in Nigeria.
At a reception hosted by Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Musa, Harry expressed excitement over the upcoming facility in Abuja, aimed at assisting war veterans with rehabilitation.
“Seeing the plans for the new Invictus Centre gives me goosebumps,” he said.
The Duke and Duchess now reside in California with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.