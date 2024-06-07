'Not a great way to start the honeymoon.' Local broker marries Hallie Biden

A financial broker from Cincinnati married President Joe Biden's former daughter-in-law over the weekend and found himself Thursday in the middle of the media storm surrounding the trial of Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

“It's not a great way to start to the honeymoon," John Hopkins Anning told NBC News Thursday as his new wife, Hallie Biden testified.

Page Six first reported that Anning and Hallie Biden were set to marry this past weekend, something Anning confirmed to NBC News.

Anning is a financial broker with UBS The Anning Group Financial Services in Sycamore Township, according to an investment adviser public disclosure report from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the SEC report, he has served on the boards of the Cincinnati Parks Foundation and The Christ Hospital. He's not listed on the current board of directors for the Cincinnati Parks Foundation.

After graduating in 1994 from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, Anning began his financial services career in 1996 with Merrill Lynch in Denver, according to his biography on the Anning Group's website. He moved back to Cincinnati in 1998 to work for the Anning Group.

Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden who also dated Hunter Biden after her husband's death, gave emotional testimony on Thursday about finding the gun at the center of Hunter Biden's felony trial.

