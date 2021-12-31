It seems not everyone is familiar with the award-winning musician, Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday's episode of "Jeopardy," the "Bloody Valentine" singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, was the answer to an $800 question under the category "MUSICAL 3-INITIALers." However, none of the contestants, including current series champion Amy Schneider, were able to recognize the star— even when his photo popped up on the screen.

"The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK," co-host Ken Jennings said to the seemingly stumped contestants, who stood in silence.

"Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently," Jennings quipped after time ran out.

Though Baker hasn't responded to the snub, fans on social media quickly reacted to the viral moment.

"Me: *screaming* WHO IS MACHINE GUN KELLY," one user wrote.

"Not me yelling @machinegunkelly multiple times in front of my TV last night only for the clue to be a triple stumper on #Jeopardy," another user tweeted.

No love for @machinegunkelly on @Jeopardy unfortunately. Ken was livid," one user wrote.

Schneider — who has won 22 consecutive games— collected the fourth-highest winnings in regular season play with $831,600 behind legends Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

The engineering manager from Oakland, California, became the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for a spot in the next tournament of top winners after just five wins earlier this year. She's since opened up about the value of on-screen representation.

"I am so incredibly grateful," she said in a recent interview with San Francisco station KGO-TV. "Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too."

Growing up in Ohio with parents who were "Jeopardy!" fans – and a mom who was a college professor – Schneider was instilled with a love for learning and the trivia show from a young age.

After she won her first 10 games, Schneider said in a statement that "it’s just so surprising. You know, I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t think I could do good. But this has just been so much better than what I thought I would do."

