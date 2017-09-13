Not Even John Landis Wants His Son Max Landis to Remake ‘An American Werewolf in London’

The last time somebody tried to mess with John Landis’ landmark 1981 horror movie “An American Werewolf in London,” audiences got the abysmal spiritual sequel “An American Werewolf in Paris.” The less said about that 1997 movie the better, but it did prove just how impossible it is to capture the revolutionary magic of Landis’ original.

Somebody should probably tell that to John’s son, Max Landis. The outspoken young Landis announced last fall he is planning on writing and directing a new remake of his father’s “An American Werewolf in London,” which sounds kind of cute until you realize just how perfect the original is and just how unqualified Max Landis is to be doing anything remotely related to his legendary father. John may be his son’s biggest supporter, but he also realizes a “An American Werewolf in London” remake is a bad idea.

“I advised him not to do it,” John Landis told Collider about the remake, which he hasn’t personally seen the script for yet. “I think he’s putting himself in a bad position. My son is brilliant, he really is, and he wants to do it. So what am I going to say? No? I know it won’t be as bad as ‘An American Werewolf In Paris,’ which was shit. So, I don’t know.”

John Landis isn’t involved in any capacity with his son’s upcoming remake. Max Landis teased at Comic-Con earlier this year that his father wasn’t exactly thrilled about remake plans when he told Kevin Smith, “You should ask my dad my dad how he feels about it.” Now we know just exactly how John feels.

The filmmaker is currently making the festival rounds with “Thriller 3D,” which world premiered at Venice before stopping at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. We can only hope Max listens to his father.

