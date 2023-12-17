Not cooking for Christmas? These metro Detroit restaurants are ready to help

Not in the mood to cook Christmas dinner this year? Relax. Around metro Detroit, many establishments will be open on Christmas Day, which falls this year on a Monday, a day when many restaurants are typically closed.

Offerings range from buffets to multi-course and prix fixe meals. Some restaurants will also be offering their regular menus or meals to go. You can also expect plenty of them to be open on Christmas Eve with special menus.

Here's a sampling of what you'll find. If you're getting meals to go, it's best to order in advance. If you're dining in, it's best to make reservations. Also check restaurant hours. They may vary from normal hours.

Apparatus Room at the Detroit Foundation Hotel

Downtown Detroit

On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, two specials will be featured. Cote de boeuf (beef rib) for two is $150 and served with pomme puree and sauce morilles. Spaghetti alla chitarra con tartufo is $30 and served with robiola, fried hazelnut and salsa tartufata.

For info: 313-800-5600 or detroitfoundationhotel.com

Bar Louie

Multiple locations

Bar Louie will be open on Christmas Day offering a special holiday menu.

Entrees include Parmesan-crusted chicken, steak frites and Monterey chicken. Dine-in guests who order a bar bite and two main plate entrees get a complimentary bottle of wine on Christmas Day. The regular menu will be available. Bar Louie will be open 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

For info: barlouie.com

Bavarian Inn

Frankenmuth

A takeout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meal is $169 and serves four. It includes a 10-12 pound ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, butter noodles, squash, coleslaw, cranberry relish, bread and a bottle of Bavarian Inn Chicken Seasoning.

On Christmas Day, there will be four dinner options served family-style from noon to 7 p.m. You can choose the ultimate Bavarian dinner, which which includes a sampling of five meats, or the all-you-can-eat Frankenmuth-style chicken dinner with ham and shrimp options. Prices are $32.99-$39.99 (adults), $8.25-$10.99 (ages 6-12) and $2.50-$3 (ages 5 and younger). Meals are served with all the trimmings. Other individual dinner options will be available. The Bavarian Inn Lodge will have a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffet available 2-9 p.m..

Benihana

Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Troy

Locations will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Dearborn 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and offering regular and holiday menus.

For info: benihana.com

Buca di Beppo, Brio Italian Grille and Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian KitchenThe restaurants in Lansing and Rochester Hills, open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., will offer holiday catering packages in half and full pans. The packages include some of their signature pasta dishes and entrees along with sides and salads.

For info and ordering: bravoitalian.com

Brio Italian Grille

The Sterling Heights establishment, open 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., has dine-in, pickup and delivery options. Its holiday catering menu has four Italian meal packages as well as three entree options. You can choose half or full pans. Prices vary.

For info and ordering: brioitalian.com

Buca di Beppo

Restaurants in Livonia and Utica will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Christmas Day for dining in. You can also order catering packages with items available in half and full pans at various prices. Individual meals will be offered until 4 p.m. for pickup.

For info and ordering: bucadibeppo.com

Eddie Merlot's

Bloomfield Hills

Wagyu meatballs and Waldorf salad will be offered along with holiday entrees such as filet mignon and lobster tail, an elk chop, bone-in filet or lamb chops. Wine specials will also be offered.

For info: eddiemerlots.com

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Troy

The menu includes the restaurant's signature cuts of fire-roasted meats served tableside as well as seasonal salads, vegetables, imported cheeses and more. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

For info: 248-817-1800 or fogodechao.com

Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Detroit

The Sportsbook restaurant and Monroe Market will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

For info: 313-223-2999 or hollywoodgreektown.com

Kona Grill

Troy

Entrees of prime rib surf and turf, turkey and honey-glazed ham are on the all-day menu. There also will be drink specials and a kids menu.

For info: 248-619-9060 or konagrill.com

Madam

Inside the Daxton Hotel in downtown Birmingham.

A Christmas family dinner for four ($250) is available for pre-ordering. The menu features red wine-braised beef shank, potato tartiflette, Parker House rolls, assorted root vegetables and assorted cookies. A mint chocolate trifle with chocolate bark for two is $24.

For info: 248-686-7004 or daxtonhotel.com

Mitchell's Fish Market

Lansing, Livonia, Rochester Hills

Holiday specials listed on the website include seared Ora King salmon or eye of ribeye and lobster. The regular menu will also be available. Open noon-8 p.m.

For info: mitchellsfishmarket.com

Morton's the Steakhouse

Troy

Open noon-8 p.m. on Christmas Day. A special chateaubriand dinner for two is available through Dec. 31. The dinner is $170 and includes salad to share, choice of two accompaniments and dessert.

For info: 248-404-9845 or mortons.com

San Morello

Detroit

San Morello, on the ground floor of the Shinola Hotel, is noted for its upscale Italian dishes. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will be open 7-11 a.m. for breakfast and noon-9 p.m. with its regular a la carte menu and a special menu. Specials include Mussels al Forno and Calamarata Nero. Desserts include Italian cream cake. The special menu will also be available Christmas Eve.

For info: sanmorello.com.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

Detroit

Newly opened Sullivan's is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a holiday menu. Entrees include filet mignon, dry-aged New York Strip, braised short rib and lobster-basil stuffed shrimp.

For info: sullivanssteakhouse.com

Texas de Brazil

Detroit

Churrascaria-style of all-you-can-eat cooked meats sliced at your tableside along with a chef-crafted salad bar, a variety of dishes and desserts Dinner is a fixed price. Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Day.

For info: 313-964-4333 or texasdebrazil.com

Zao Jun

Bloomfield Township

The full menu will be available 2-8 p.m. with carryout available noon-8 p.m. The menu includes sushi rolls, a variety of dim sum and bao buns, and main dishes such as beef and broccoli and General Zao chicken.

For info: zaojunnewasian.com

Zehnder's

Frankenmuth

Zehnder’s will have a Christmas Day buffet and a to-go menu. On the buffet will be prime rib, a ham carving station, fried chicken, salmon and shrimp along with plenty of sides. The cost is $42.95 for adults, $18.95 (ages 9-11), $15.95 (ages 6-8) and $8.95 (ages 3-5). The Zehnder’s family-style chicken dinner is $34.95 per person and includes all the holiday trimmings. Zehnder’s to-go meal ($299) serves eight to 10 and will be available for pickup on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

For info: zehnders.com

