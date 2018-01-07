Nosedive is Black Mirror's most underrated episode

With season three’s San Junipero commanding most of the attention when discussing Black Mirror’s finest episode, it’s easy to overlook the superb same season opener, Nosedive.

The story follows Lacie (Bryce Dallas Howard, who’s spot on in tackling the role) who lives a painfully fake existence. Desperate to increase her social media score that determines what places she’s allowed into and privileges she gets can access, the singleton gets an unexpected boost when asked to attend old school friend Naomi’s (Alice Eve) wedding as Maid of Honour.

The invite is out of the blue and, as viewers will note, there’s plenty of room for scepticism – only, the hapless Lacie cannot see it. And with her perceived joy comes accompanying bold, pastel tones; largely in terms of clothing which subtly conveys a somewhat plain yet vibrant-looking lifestyle that becomes more drab and grey as things spiral out of control.

Lacie just wants to be loved. But her obsession manifests when this need for adoration is solely based upon ways to bump her social score by dedicating her life to it and is a stark reflection of the modern pitfalls of Facebook and Instagram.

Joe Wright directs this powerful and emotive story that glistens with subtext and serves as a multilayered facet in the Black Mirror anthology. It’s well shot as Wright creates a functioning world with a superb script from Rashida Jones and Michael Schur (The Office; The Good Place).

What’s brilliant is just how strongly the episodes opens and builds upon it. We’re presented with a beautifully framed American suburb. Lacie jogs down the street at sunrise, constantly checking her phone, rating passerby, and performing lunges as she takes the perfect snap to share.

However, the most tragic and saddening scene happens early on, setting the precident for our narrative. She’s stood in front of the bathroom mirror practicing her laughter. It’s heartbreaking the way she blurts out a rapturous series of faux giggle and instantly turns it off to stare blankly at her own reflection. This moment is the perfect allegory for the gloss of social networking: how people create an image of themselves and showing off their supposedly perfect, happy life in the hope of evoking envy.

All the while a sombre piano score plays in the background, setting up one of the best openings to any Black Mirror episode in its catalogue. The music continues to become more and more tragic-sounding, as Lacie queues for coffee as literally everyone is obliviously engrossed in their phones.

But people’s fakeness isn’t restricted to social media as it often is today. Now it’s burst out from the internet to consume personalities and all face-to-face interactions in the real world are sickly sweet attempts to get those desired 5 stars.

Seeing Lacie at a social stats review with a specialist isn’t a million miles from keeping monitoring Facebook analytics today. Learning and knowing how to increase one’s reach and appeal is what individuals and companies do today: the difference being we aren’t physically restricted from doing things based on a star rating.

