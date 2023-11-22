Northeast Ohio 2023 holiday celebrations

Nov. 21—Many local communities have scheduled events to help residents and visitors get into the Christmas spirit this year.

Here's a summary of some of the celebrations slated during the yuletide season through the area, starting with Lake County.

Concord Township

The township will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas music, hot cocoa and cookies at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Town Hall gazebo, 7229 Ravenna Road. It's free and families are invited.

Fairport Harbor

Harbor Holiday and a Day with the Grinch will take place Dec. 2, starting at 11 a.m.

The Grinch will make special appearances throughout the village. At 5:45 p.m., he will climb to the top of the Fairport Harbor Lighthouse, based at Second and High streets, and read "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss.

At 6 p.m., there will be a Tree Lighting in Veterans Park followed by a visit from Santa, until 7. Veterans Park is located on Third Street, between Plum and Eagle streets.

Madison Township

A Christmas tree lighting at Madison Township Park, located at Hubbard and Lake roads, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Santa Claus is slated to arrive at the park at 6 p.m.

The festivities are part of a larger event sponsored by BrewStreaks bar and restaurant at 6710 Lake Road in Madison Township. BrewStreak's celebration begins at 4 p.m. and will include cookie and ornament decorating, hayrides and letters to Santa.

Guests also are invited to bring new and unwrapped Christmas toys to donate to children in need.

Madison Village

Christmas in Madison Village Park is slated for Dec. 2. The event will take place in and around Madison Village Park, located at West Main and River streets.

Activities include:

—4:30 to 7 p.m. — A chili cookoff at Duffy's Tavern, located at 60 W. Main St. Proceeds will go toward Madison Joint Recreation District's Oktoberfest and Light up the Park events.

—5:30 p.m. — The annual Christmas parade, which starts in the parking lot of South Elementary School, at 92 E. Main St. in the village, and concludes at the park.

—6 to 8 p.m. — The traditional Christmas in Madison Village Park celebration. There will be free snacks and beverages, a performance by the Madison High School Eclectica Show Choir, and a special mailbox for letters to Santa.

Santa will be the featured guest at the event. He will visit with children and listen to all of their Christmas wishes.

Mentor

The city's annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Mentor Municipal Center.

In addition to the tree lighting, Santa will arrive in his horse-drawn carriage and be available for photos while local choirs sing holiday favorites. Light refreshments also will be available.

Mentor Municipal Center is located at 8500 Civic Center Blvd.

Perry Village

Santa Claus will make an appearance from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lee Lydic Park, 3954 Call Road.

A fire truck will transport Santa into the park, where he will visit with children, and parents will have the opportunity to take pictures of their kids as they talk with Santa. Children are reminded to bring their letters to Santa and put them in a special drop box that will be provided.

Christmas music will be played, and everyone who attends the event also will be invited to enjoy cookies and hot cocoa.

Willoughby

The annual holiday lighting ceremony in downtown Willoughby begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.

Festivities begin with musical entertainment from local school groups. The lighting of downtown will follow.

In addition, Santa Claus will be available for photos.

Willoughby Hills

Willoughby Hills Winter Fest is taking place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the city's fire station at 35455 Chardon Road.

The event will feature the lighting of Christmas Card Lane and an appearance by Santa Claus. There also will be games, snacks and music provided by the South High School Band.

People who attend also are invited to bring unwrapped Christmas toys to donate for children in need.

Here are some community Christmas events which are planned in Geauga County:

Chardon

The annual Christmas Lighting of The Square takes place between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Nov. 30 on Chardon Square.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the event, and the Chardon High School Free Harmony show choir is slated to perform.

Chardon Square is located at 101 South Hambden St.

Middlefield

Merry Middlefield will be held on Dec. 16. The Grinch is planning a visit, and he'll be making his way around town, attempting to steal gift cards and toys that will be donated to local charities.

Meanwhile, Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. at Great Lakes Outdoor Supply, located at 14855 N. State Ave. Santa will stay at the store until 7 p.m. to pose for photos with guests.

Another highlight is a 7 p.m. fireworks display sponsored by Great Lakes Outdoor Supply and Middlefield Village.

In eastern Cuyahoga County, some of the community Christmas events include:

Euclid

The City of Euclid Holiday Lighting Event at Triangle Park will take place on Dec. 1.

Starting at 5 p.m. and going until 8:30, visitors will be able to take a train ride around Triangle Park, sing along with Christmas karaoke, try out a gingerbread slide and watch a chainsaw artist carve a sculpture.

Life-size cartoon characters will be on hand for photos. And Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance.

The lighting of the Christmas tree will commence at 6:30 p.m., with Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail flipping the switch to light up the tree and rest of the park.

Triangle Park is located between 235 and 291 E. 222nd St.

Mayfield Heights

The holiday lighting ceremony at City Hall, 6154 Mayfield Road, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29.

This event also will offer hot cocoa, sweets, and the chance to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.