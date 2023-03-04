North West and Ice Spice Dance Together and Raid the Fridge in Home TikTok Video

North West was in ha mood for an epic get-together.

The 9-year-old shared a few looks into a recent hangout she and her friends had with a special guest: Ice Spice.

As seen in TikToks shared to North's joint profile with mom Kim Kardashian on March 3, the group filmed viral-worthy videos set to some of the rapper's hits. In one clip, they danced around a room to the track "In Ha Mood."

In another clip, set to Ice Spice and PinkPantheress' "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," North, her friends and the "No Clarity" rapper raid a fridge while lip-syncing "and I can't eat enough with you."

Earlier this week, North declared in a Feb. 27 TikTok with Selena Gomez's little sister Gracie Teefey that Ice Spice is one of her favorite artists. As for how North felt about hanging out with the rapper? Well, the message, "Just met Ice Spice literally screaming. She is so nice," was also shared to her and Kim's TikTok profile March 3.

Elsewhere in that post, a drawing of Ice Spice, which appears to have been created by North, was filmed on a table.

The impressive art wouldn't mark the first Ice Spice picture that North has drawn up. Last month, Kim shared a look at a portrait her eldest drew of the 23-year-old artist to her Instagram Stories. The drawing even got praise from Ice Spice herself, who called the 9-year-old "really talented."

"That was so cute," Ice Spice exclusively told E! News on Feb. 13 at Coach's Fall 2023 collection. "Shoutout to Northie. I love her."

