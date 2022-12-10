North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"

It's North West, princess of pop!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."

At one point in the clip, North hilariously sports a fake mustache and goatee, to which she applies shaving cream.

North has been a longtime fan of the late King of Pop and owns several iconic pieces from Michael's wardrobe. In 2019, her parents gifted her a custom black embellished velvet jacket that the "Bad" singer wore back in 1997 to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th Birthday celebration and again to screening of his movie Ghost at the 50th Cannes Film Festival.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim shared in a video on her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve in 2019. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."

North West's Cutest Pictures

The Kardashains star also explained that the jacket was temporarily altered to fit North, with the option of lengthening the body and sleeves as she grows. "It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life," Kim said. "And she is so grateful and so excited."

TikTok

North also owns the white and black fedora Michael wore in his 1988 "Smooth Criminal" music video, as seen in another. Both pieces were purchased through Julien's Auction House. The superstar's jacket sold for $65,625, while the winning bid for his hat was $56,250.

But North isn't the only celebrity kid to pay tribute to Michael on social media. Last year, Naya Rivera's son Josey was captured belting out "Man in the Mirror" and strumming on a guitar, as seen on his dad Ryan Dorsey's Instagram Story.

Story continues

The August 2021 clip quickly had fans comparing the little one's apparent love for music to his late mother's. Naya—who died in July 2020 from an accidental drowning during a boating trip with her son—appeared in Glee's tribute episode to Michael in 2012, memorably performing "Smooth Criminal."

Now, who can step it up with a moonwalk?