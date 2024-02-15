North West, 10, Posted Then Deleted A Drawing Of Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori, In One Of Her NSFW Outfits As She Heaped Praise On Her Dad’s Explicit New Album, And People Are Horrified

The former couple had been married for six years, and share four children together: 10-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm.

And despite Kanye’s initial reluctance to accept that his marriage to Kim was over, he moved on incredibly fast. In fact, last year it was revealed that he had legally married his new girlfriend, Bianca Censori, in December 2022.

Bianca is 18 years younger than the 46-year-old rapper, and they apparently met after he found her on Instagram, slid into her DMs, and offered her a job at his fashion brand, Yeezy, in November 2020.