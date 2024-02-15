North West, 10, Posted Then Deleted A Drawing Of Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori, In One Of Her NSFW Outfits As She Heaped Praise On Her Dad’s Explicit New Album, And People Are Horrified

Stephanie Soteriou
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In November 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s seriously messy divorce was finalized almost two years after their separation.

Kim Kardashian in a ruffled dress and Kanye West in a leather jacket, standing together

It isn’t known when their professional relationship turned romantic, but they weren’t pictured together until January 2023 — one month after they’d reportedly tied the knot, and two months after his divorce from Kim.

Kanye West in a black jacket and pants beside a woman in a gray sports crop top and leggings, both walking

In the artwork for Vultures 1, Kanye is dressed all in black, with his face also covered, while Bianca stands next to him with her back to the camera. She is nude apart from black boots and a sheer piece of material over her bare butt.

kanye west in all black next to almost-nude bianca censori whose back is to the camera

The prompt at the top of the page asked: “What are 3 things your [sic] grateful for today?” with North’s response reading: “I am grateful for the VULTURES 1 album because it is insanely good. I am also grateful for the black vulture because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out.”

She then namechecked one of Kanye’s most controversial songs on the album as she added: “Lastly, I am grateful for the song CARNIVAL,” before drawing her own version of the album cover, including her stepmom’s exposed derrière.Needless to say, people were horrified by the entire thing, with a screenshot of the note being shared to a Reddit page as users expressed their concern for what the 10-year-old girl is exposed to.  “I can’t defend this. This is absolutely unhinged,” one person commented. Another said: “Wtf is this?! She is going have such a warped view of how women’s bodies should look.”“Honestly it’s wild what she’s been exposed to,” somebody else wrote. “Like damn let the girl be a little innocent.”

Many were particularly concerned by the “Carnival” reference, with Kanye’s x-rated lyrics including the chorus: “Head so good, she a honor roll / She ride that dick like a carnival.” The song also contains unsettling references to Bill Cosby, as well as the crimes committed by R. Kelly.

Kanye West walking outside wearing a black shirt, metallic pants, and white sneakers

Others wondered who had given North the prompt seen in the note as they pointed out the grammatical error and it was also questioned why Kim had allowed North to share the picture to their joint TikTok account — with it being theorized that she wasn’t aware.

Person in graphic tee and shiny pants alongside a child in a sports jacket, both standing on a court

More on this