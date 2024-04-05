North Jersey traffic - Drake concert at Prudential Center

Drake performs at the Prudential Center on Friday. The Devils have home games at the arena on Sunday and Tuesday.

Scheduled construction, road work, utility work, road maintenance, bridge inspection, guard rail repairs and drainage improvement will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; interstates 80, 280 and 287; the New Jersey Turnpike; U.S. highways 9W and 46; the Garden State Parkway; and state routes 3, 4, 15, 17, 20 23, 67 and 440.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Roads closed yesterday due to downed trees and wires included Dana Place and Maple Street in Englewood; and Broad, Hillside and Van Orden avenues, Woodland Place and Christie Heights Street, all in Leonia. Check 511nj.org for the latest information if traveling in that area.

Bridge inspection on Lemoine Avenue southbound near Route 9W in Fort Lee will intermittently close all lanes, 8 to 11 a.m. April 5.

On Route 17 , guard rail repairs close the left lane northbound near Garland Way in Lyndhurst, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 5.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound closes the right lane on the upper level, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 5; and three lanes on the upper level, 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. through April 7. The ramp to the upper level from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway, will be closed 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. through April 7.

On Sylvan Avenue southbound, the right lane will be closed for road work between Sage Road in Englewood Cliffs and the Palisades Parkway in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6; and for utility work between Palisades Avenue and John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7.

Sign work on the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 will close the northbound express lanes between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. April 6 to 6 a.m. April 7.

Construction on Route 4 closes two lanes in both directions between Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack and River Road in Teaneck, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 8 through April 12.

Utility work will close portions of local roads in Tenafly, Bergenfield and Englewood, through April 12.

Essex County traffic

The Prudential Center hosts concerts by Drake with Lil Wayne and Lil Durk at 8 p.m. April 5. The Devils are home again to play the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. April 7 and the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. April 9.

Construction on Pompton Avenue closes the right lane in both directions near Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5.

Expansion joint repairs on the Garden State Parkway will close up to two southbound lanes between exit 154 in Clifton and exit 151 Bloomfield, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 5.

Utility work on Route 46 will close the left lane in both directions between Hollywood Avenue in Fairfield and Route 23 in Wayne, 8 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6.

Barrier repairs, guard rail repairs, and milling and paving will close the New Jersey Turnpike outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. April 5 to 5 a.m. April 6.

Road work on I-280 will close the westbound left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6; and the eastbound left lane near exit 4 in Roseland, 9 to 11:15 a.m. April 8.

Hudson County traffic

Utility work on Route 440 closes the right lane northbound between W. 63rd Street in Bayonne and Route 185 in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5.

Construction on the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension closes one lane between exit 14C in Jersey City and the Newark Bay Bridge in Bayonne on April 5 and April 6, from 9 p.m. to midnight, and all day April 7.

On Route 3 westbound, construction and installation of conduits will close two lanes between Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus and Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 13.

Road work on Tonnelle Avenue will close one lane in both directions near Route 3 in North Bergen, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 13.

Morris County traffic

Roads closed due to downed trees and wires yesterday included Route 206 near Pottersville Road in Chester. Check 511nj.org for the latest information if traveling in that area.

Utility work on Route 10 closes the eastbound right lane near Route 202 in Morris Plains, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5.

On Route 46 , road maintenance operations close the eastbound right lane near I-80 in Netcong, guard rail repairs close the right lane in both directions between Mountain Avenue in Washington and Naughright Road in Mount Olive and utility work closes the left lane in both directions near I-80 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5. The right lane will be closed for road widening in both directions near Canfield Avenue in Mine Hill, 8 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6.

Construction on Route 15 closes one lane in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Rockaway and Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5. Bridge work will intermittently close all lanes northbound near Espanong Road in Jefferson, 8 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6.

Road work on I-287 near exit 37 in Morris closes the right lane northbound, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5; and the left lane in both directions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9.

Road work on I-80 closes the right lane near exit 34 in Wharton, Jefferson and Rockaway, westbound from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8; and eastbound from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11.

Passaic County traffic

There may be residual flooding on or near East-Holsman and Bergen streets in Paterson; Hoffman Grove and Two Bridges Road in Wayne; and other areas of Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. Drive with caution and avoid flooded roadways.

Drainage improvements on Route 23 northbound closes the right lane near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5.

Guard rail repairs on Route 3 eastbound closes the right lane near Bloomfield Avenue in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 5.

Construction on Route 4 closes the right lane in both directions between the Passaic River in Paterson and Virginia Drive in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5.

On Route 20, construction closes the left lane in both directions near 21st Avenue, and the northbound right lane between Route 46 in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5.

On Route 46, bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton and Elmwood Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5.

Road work on I-80 eastbound will close up to three lanes between exit 54 in Totowa and exit 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6; and near exit 55 in Totowa 11 p.m. April 5 to midnight April 6.

Deck work on Route 21 will close two southbound lanes near exit 11 in Passaic, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 5.

Expansion joint repairs on the Garden State Parkway southbound will close up to two lanes between exit 154 in Clifton and exit 151 Bloomfield, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 5. Construction will close up to two southbound lanes between exit 154 and exit 153A in Clifton, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 4; and between exits 155B and 153A in Clifton, 11 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Drake concert at Prudential Center