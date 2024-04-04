North Jersey traffic - Drake concert at Prudential Center

Drake performs at the Prudential Center on Thursday and Friday. The Devils have home games at the arena on Sunday and Tuesday.

Scheduled construction, expansion joint repairs, utility work, fence repairs, road maintenance, road work and bridge inspection will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; interstates 80 and 287; the New Jersey Turnpike; U.S. highways 1&9 and 46; the Garden State Parkway; and state routes 4, 7, 15, 20, 23, 185 and 440.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is repairing potholes statewide. Motorists can expect to see crews repairing roadways at any time during the day.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

There may be some residual flooding on Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus from yesterday's rain.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound closes up to two lanes on the lower level, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 4; the right lane on the upper level, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 5; two lanes on the upper level, 10 p.m. April 4 to 5 a.m. April 5; and three lanes on the upper level, 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., April 5 through April 7. The ramp to the upper level from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway, will be closed 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., April 5 to April 7.

Bridge inspection on Route 17 will close one southbound lane near I-80 in Lodi, 9 p.m. April 4 to 5 a.m. April 5.

On the Garden State Parkway , installation of traffic monitoring systems will close up to two northbound lanes between exit 159 in Saddle Brook and exit 165AB in Paramus, 10 p.m. April 4 to 6 a.m. April 5.

Sign work on the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 will close the northbound express lanes between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. April 6 to 6 a.m. April 7.

Utility work will close portions of local roads in Tenafly, Bergenfield and Englewood, through April 12.

Essex County traffic

The Prudential Center hosts concerts by Drake with Lil Wayne and Lil Durk at 8 p.m. April 4 and April 5. The Devils are home again to play the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. April 7 and the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. April 9.

Road work on I-280 will close all eastbound lanes near exit 15, 9 to 11 p.m. April 4; and the westbound left lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 6.

Construction on Washington Avenue closes the left lane in both directions between Mill and Rutgers streets in Belleville, continuously through 7 a.m. April 5.

Construction on Pompton Avenue closes the right lane in both directions near Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 5.

Expansion joint repairs on the Garden State Parkway will close up to two southbound lanes between exit 154 in Clifton and exit 151 Bloomfield, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 5.

Barrier repairs, guard rail repairs, and milling and paving will close the New Jersey Turnpike outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 6.

Hudson County traffic

Utility work on Route 185 closes one lane southbound near Linden Avenue in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4.

On Truck Route 1&9 , fence repairs closes the southbound right lane between Route 440 and the Hackensack River Drawbridge in Jersey City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4. Road work on Tonnelle Avenue will close one lane in both directions near Route 3 in North Bergen, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 13.

Utility work on Route 440 closes the right lane northbound between W. 63rd Street in Bayonne and Route 185 in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5.

Construction on the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension closes one lane between exit 14C in Jersey City and the Newark Bay Bridge in Bayonne on April 5 and April 6, from 9 p.m. to midnight, and all day April 7.

Construction in the Holland Tunnel will close the one lane in the south tube, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 5.

On Route 3 westbound, construction and installation of conduits will close two lanes between Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus and Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 13.

Road work will close I-280 westbound near the Stickel Drawbridge in Harrison, 9 to 11 p.m. April 4.

Morris County traffic

Road maintenance operations on Route 46 closes the eastbound right lane near I-80 in Netcong, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 5.

Bridge work on Route 15 will intermittently close all lanes northbound near Espanong Road in Jefferson, 8 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6. Construction closes one lane in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Rockaway and Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 5.

Road work on I-80 closes the westbound right lane near exit 34 in Wharton and Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8.

Road work on I-287 closes the left lane in both directions near exit 37 in Morris, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 46, bridge inspection will close the left lane in both directions near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton and Elmwood Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 4 and April 5.

Construction on Route 4 closes the right lane in both directions between the Passaic River in Paterson and Virginia Drive in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 5.

On Route 20, construction closes the left lane in both directions near 21st Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 5.

Road work on I-80 eastbound will close up to three lanes between exit 54 in Totowa and exit 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6; and near exit 55 in Totowa 11 p.m. April 5 to 3 a.m. April 6

Deck work on Route 21 will close two southbound lanes near exit 11 in Passaic, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 5.

Expansion joint repairs on the Garden State Parkway southbound will close up to two lanes between exit 154 in Clifton and exit 151 Bloomfield, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 5. Construction will close up to two southbound lanes between exit 154 and exit 153A in Clifton, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 4; and between exits 155B and 153A in Clifton, 11 p.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6.

