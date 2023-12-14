North Dakota Ballet Company to present 'Nutcracker Extravaganza'

Dec. 13—GRAND FORKS — An adaptation of the classical ballet "The Nutcracker" will be brought to life by members of the North Dakota Ballet Company and Academy, in performances set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave.

For tickets, visit the Empire Arts Center website,

www.empireartscenter.com

and click on the calendar, or call the box office, (701) 746-5500.

The original story of "The Nutcracker" was loosely based on E.T.A. Hoffman's 1816 fantasy story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve.

The Imperial Russian Ballet and choreographer Marius Petipa adapted a lighter version of the novel to create this legendary ballet, which is the most-often performed ballet in the country, according to Laura Arneson, executive director of the North Dakota Ballet Company and Academy. The musical score for the original two-act ballet was written in 1892 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The company's production, titled "The Nutcracker Extravaganza," offers an extra twist to this classical show. The dancers present a unique production that features a variety of holiday favorites, including, as the third act, the traditional Nutcracker's performance.

The first part of the production is a fun surprise each year, showcasing a variety of dance styles and songs to celebrate the joy of the holidays, Arneson said in a news release.

In the second act, Clara is greeted by dozens of guests, including Arabian and Spanish dancers, Russian dolls, and the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy in the Land of the Sweets.

Nearly 100 dancers, some as young as 3, are performing in this production, Arneson said. They include dancers from the North Dakota Ballet Academy, Youth Ballet Company, Pre-professional Division, and the Elite Dance Crew.

"It is always so special to bring this holiday tradition to the community," said Lauren Paulson, artistic director of the North Dakota Ballet Company and Academy. "For many dancers, 'Nutcracker' is such an essential part of our holiday season, and I love being able to share the magic of this show with so many people."

Paulson danced in her first Nutcracker production at age 5, she said, and has been involved either as a director or a dancer in almost every production in the 24 years since.

"The cast of this show is just phenomenal," Paulson said. "They have been diligently working on this show every week since we started choreography in August. I can't wait to see their months of hard work hit the stage. ... "