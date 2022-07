Politics The Root

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said he would commit to three televised debates against his Republican opponent Herschel Walker in May. A week ago, Walker said he would be ready to go, but “I don’t just do what they say. I’m running a campaign the way I want to run it.” That’s usually code for being afraid to commit to anything. That hasn’t stopped Sen. Warnock from turning up the pressure with a 30-second ad telling Walker to “Stop Dodging, Commit to Debates,” according to the New York Times.