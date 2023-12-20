Norman Lear’s Cause Of Death Released

Norman Lear created some of the most iconic television shows of the 20th century.

The cause of death for award-winning TV writer Norman Lear has officially been released.

“The Jeffersons” and “All in the Family” creator died from cardiac arrest, according to the death certificate obtained Monday by TMZ. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office document reportedly listed congestive heart failure as an underlying cause of death.

Lear passed away in his Los Angeles home on Dec. 5. He was 101 years old.

The prolific writer and producer changed television forever, as some of his most iconic shows — including “Good Times” and “Sanford and Son” — portrayed American life with a grounded realism that differed starkly from the escapism of the 1950s and ’60s.

The most popular shows in post-war America, including “I Love Lucy” and “Leave It to Beaver,” mostly concerned themselves with family-friendly banter and child-friendly premises. However, Lear tackled subjects such as money, class, abortion and race.

Lear, born in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1922, was nominated for 17 Emmys throughout his career and won six times. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in World War II — and used his voice to speak truth to power as recently as last year.

Lear’s son-in-law, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, a chief medical correspondent for CBS News, told “CBS Mornings” that Lear was surrounded by family when he died — and aptly serenaded with the theme songs from some of his most famous works.

“The family was gathered around the bed; he was very comfortable and resting peacefully, and we did what we knew he would want us to do,” said LaPook. “We were singing songs from ‘Les Mis,’ which he loved, and also some of the songs from his TV shows.”

These included the themes from “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.”

Lear is survived by his six children, Ellen, Kate, Maggie, Benjamin, Brianna and Madeleine.

