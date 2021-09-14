Norm Macdonald, Comedian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star, Dies at 61
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan comedian, actor, writer and “Saturday Night Live” star, has died after a private battle with cancer, Variety has confirmed. He was 61.
Macdonald’s cancer diagnosis was kept secret from the public, but he battled it for nine years.
More from Variety
Dave Chappelle Wins Guest Comedy Actor Emmy for 'Saturday Night Live'
Maya Rudolph Becomes Second Black Woman to Win Back-to-Back Acting Emmys in Same Category
'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Bosses Reflect on Favorite Season 2 Sketches and Their Emmy Noms
The Canadian comedian got his start in showbiz as a writer on “Roseanne” in 1992. He joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1993, and the next year he began his memorable stint as Weekend Update anchor until early 1998, when he was replaced by Colin Quinn. Macdonald was known for his impressions of Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino and many more.
More to come.
Best of Variety
Turn Your House Into a Haunted Mansion With These Spooky, Unique Halloween Decorations
These Celebrity Memoirs Were All Instant Best-Sellers: From Seth Rogen to Cicely Tyson
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.