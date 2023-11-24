Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals Worth Buying
Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The iconic department store’s Black Friday sale is one of the best around, offering steep discounts on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands.
Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals below. Just be sure to act fast: Most of these deals will likely sell out or expire soon.
The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Clothing is obviously Nordstrom’s bread and butter, but it can be easy to forget that the storied department store also has a huge selection of home goods and even some tech. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Nordstrom Black Friday discounts happening right now, including clothing, shoes, and home goods.
Best Nordstrom Black Friday Men’s Clothing Deals
Whether your winter coat isn’t cutting it or you need some fresh dress shirt to add to your office rotation, Nordstrom’s clothing section is packed with deals. Here are some of our favorites.
28% off Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Hoodie
$49.99
$100 50% off
21% off Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs, now $36.12 (was $46)
45% off Peter Millar Regular Fit Performance Pants, now $88 (was $160)
55% off Nordstrom Trim Fit Oxford Dress Shirt, now $35.77 (was $79.50)
40% off Rhone Reign Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt, now $38.40 (was $64+)
Best Nordstrom Black Friday Women’s Clothing Deals
25% off Levi’s Women’s Baggy Dad Jeans
$81
$108 25% off
25% off Splendid Classic Turtleneck, now $45 (was $60)
33% off Topshop Boxy Bouclé Sweater, now $38.86 (was $58)
55% off Alo Airlift High Waist Leggings, now $57.60 (was $128)
28% off Lauren Ralph Lauren Reefer Wool Blend Coat, now $179.99 (was $240)
35% off Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat, now $129.99 (was $200)
40% off Madewell Harlow Wide Leg Pants, now $70.80 (was $118)
Best Nordstrom Black Friday Men’s Shoe Deals
With discounts on top brands like New Balance, Vans, and Nike, Nordstrom’s Black Friday shoe selection is excellent.
18% off New Balance 990 v5 Running Shoe
$149.95
$184.95 19% off
59% off Cole Haan American Classics Pinch Penny Loafer, now $182.40 (was $228)
29% off On Cloud 5 Waterproof Running Shoe, now $119.99 (was $169.99)
33% off Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot, now $99.99 (was $150)
Best Nordstrom Black Friday Women’s Shoe Deals
30% off UGG Cozy Slipper
$69.99
$100 30% off
29% off Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot, now $69.99 (was $99.95)
Best Nordstrom Black Friday Accessory Deals
If you’re in need of a great gift, quality accessories are always a great option. And when they’re discounted, like the ones below, you can get away with a much nicer gift (but your giftee doesn’t need to know that).
33% off Timex Midtown Watch
$93.13
$139 33% off
30% off Ray-Ban 58mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, now $154.70 (was $221)
30% off Ray-Ban 52mm Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses, now $167.30 (was $239)
Best Nordstrom Black Friday Home Deals
Another great part of Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is the home goods selection, with pieces from white-hot brands like Our Place and discounts on high-end staples throw blankets.
34% off Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set
$98.99
$150 34% off
35% off Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Chef’s Oven, now $299.99 (was $462)
40% off Pendleton Hill Springs Throw Blanket, now $77.40 (was $129)
29% off Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Garden, now $69.99 (was $99.95)
