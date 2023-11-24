Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals Worth Buying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The iconic department store’s Black Friday sale is one of the best around, offering steep discounts on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands.

Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals below. Just be sure to act fast: Most of these deals will likely sell out or expire soon.

The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Clothing is obviously Nordstrom’s bread and butter, but it can be easy to forget that the storied department store also has a huge selection of home goods and even some tech. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Nordstrom Black Friday discounts happening right now, including clothing, shoes, and home goods.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Men’s Clothing Deals

Whether your winter coat isn’t cutting it or you need some fresh dress shirt to add to your office rotation, Nordstrom’s clothing section is packed with deals. Here are some of our favorites.

adidas hoodie deal

$49.99 $100 50% off

Buy adidas hoodie at nordstrom

21% off Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs, now $36.12 (was $46)

45% off Peter Millar Regular Fit Performance Pants, now $88 (was $160)

55% off Nordstrom Trim Fit Oxford Dress Shirt, now $35.77 (was $79.50)

40% off Rhone Reign Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt, now $38.40 (was $64+)

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Women’s Clothing Deals

levi's baggy jeans womens

$81 $108 25% off

Buy levi's dad jeans at nordstrom

25% off Splendid Classic Turtleneck, now $45 (was $60)

33% off Topshop Boxy Bouclé Sweater, now $38.86 (was $58)

55% off Alo Airlift High Waist Leggings, now $57.60 (was $128)

28% off Lauren Ralph Lauren Reefer Wool Blend Coat, now $179.99 (was $240)

35% off Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat, now $129.99 (was $200)

40% off Madewell Harlow Wide Leg Pants, now $70.80 (was $118)

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Men’s Shoe Deals

With discounts on top brands like New Balance, Vans, and Nike, Nordstrom’s Black Friday shoe selection is excellent.

18% off New Balance 990 v5 Running Shoe

new balance sale

$149.95 $184.95 19% off

Buy new balance 990 v5 at nordstrom

59% off Cole Haan American Classics Pinch Penny Loafer, now $182.40 (was $228)

29% off On Cloud 5 Waterproof Running Shoe, now $119.99 (was $169.99)

33% off Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot, now $99.99 (was $150)

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Women’s Shoe Deals

30% off UGG Cozy Slipper

ugg sale deal

$69.99 $100 30% off

Buy ugg cozy slipper at nordstrom

29% off Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot, now $69.99 (was $99.95)

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Accessory Deals

If you’re in need of a great gift, quality accessories are always a great option. And when they’re discounted, like the ones below, you can get away with a much nicer gift (but your giftee doesn’t need to know that).

33% off Timex Midtown Watch

timex watch deal

$93.13 $139 33% off

Buy timex midtown at nordstrom

30% off Ray-Ban 58mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, now $154.70 (was $221)

30% off Ray-Ban 52mm Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses, now $167.30 (was $239)

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Home Deals

Another great part of Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is the home goods selection, with pieces from white-hot brands like Our Place and discounts on high-end staples throw blankets.

our place sale deal

$98.99 $150 34% off

Buy our place always pan at nordstrom

35% off Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Chef’s Oven, now $299.99 (was $462)

40% off Pendleton Hill Springs Throw Blanket, now $77.40 (was $129)

29% off Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Garden, now $69.99 (was $99.95)

