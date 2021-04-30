Noel Clarke Says He Is ‘Seeking Professional Help’ After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Earl
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Noel Clarke has spoken out following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,” he said in a statement to the the PA news agency. “Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

More from Variety

The statement comes after The Guardian spoke with 20 women who have worked with Clarke in a professional setting, all of whom have made a number of allegations against the “Bulletproof” actor. They include: sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.

Through his legal team and a 29-page letter sent to the paper, Clarke has vehemently denied all but one of the allegations published by the outlet. He has admitted to repeatedly making inappropriate comments about one woman’s body, Helen Atherton, and later apologizing.

The fallout from the story was immediate and has resulted in several repercussions for the actor.

The actor’s representatives at Industry Entertainment told Variety that “it will no longer be representing Noel, and BAFTA suspended Clarke’s membership until further notice and withdrew his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award that he was presented in March. BAFTA has said it was unaware of any of the allegations made against Clarke before naming him as the recipient.

Sky halted Clarke’s involvement in any future productions effective immediately. “Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously,” a spokesperson told Variety.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • The CW Pulls ‘Bulletproof’ From Streaming Services After Noel Clarke Misconduct Allegations

    Bulletproof, the British cop drama starring Noel Clarke, has been pulled from The CW’s streaming services after bombshell misconduct allegations against the actor. The youth-skewing broadcaster aired the first three seasons of the show, which was originally commissioned by Sky in the UK. The third season, set in South Africa and consisting of three episodes, […]

  • Marilyn Manson and Former Manager Sued for ‘Human Trafficking’ by Game of Thrones Actress Esmé Bianco

    Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson and former manager Tony Ciulla, alleging that the singer raped and sexually battered her and that the pair violated human trafficking laws by bringing her from London to Los Angeles under false pretenses, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by SPIN. TMZ was first to report…

  • Noel Clarke: Michaela Coel, Time’s Up U.K. Respond as Revelations Send Shockwaves Through Industry

    Explosive sexual misconduct and harassment allegations against “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke have sent shockwaves across the U.K. industry, with anger, sadness and in some cases relief expressed by prominent figures responding to a bombshell Guardian investigation published on Thursday evening. “I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel was among the first high-profile figures […]

  • Taika Waititi to Star as Blackbeard in HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death

    Oscar winning auteur and sometimes thespian Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) is taking another big acting swing, signing on to play Blackbeard in HBO Max’s upcoming pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. Waititi also serves as an EP and is set to direct the pilot of the 10-episode series. Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on […]

  • Stewie Wants You To Get Covid Vaccine In ‘Family Guy’ Video

    Around this time every year pre-Covid, Family Guy would be sending out their Emmy mailers, campaigning for awards. This year, the venerable Fox animated series is using its huge popularity for another campaign — to get Americans vaccinated for Covid-19. In a clip that will air during the end credits of Family Guy‘s episode this […]

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds — see the sculpt in progress

    The wax version of Harris will wear a replica of the purple dress and coat she wore on Inauguration Day.

  • ITV pulls last episode of 'Viewpoint' after Noel Clarke allegations

    The 'Viewpoint' finale will only be available on the ITV Hub.

  • Family denounces police custody death of man in California

    The family of an unarmed 26-year-old San Francisco Bay Area man is struggling to understand how a minor confrontation with police led to his death on the same day a jury in Minneapolis began considering similar circumstances in the George Floyd case. Officers in Alameda, California, responded to a park on April 19 to check reports that Mario Gonzalez was acting strangely and appeared to be breaking security tags off of alcohol bottles that he had in two drugstore baskets. Gonzalez died after three officers and a civilian parking enforcement employee pinned him face down on the ground for more than five minutes, according to body camera video made public this week by police amid three separate investigations.

  • Pelosi says 3/4 of House members have received COVID-19 vaccine

    Roughly 75% of House members have been vaccinated against COVID-19, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Thursday, as she defended the health precautions taken during President Joe Biden's address to Congress. Only 200 people were allowed in the House chamber Wednesday night, eight times fewer than the 1,600 who usually attend a presidential speech to Congress. "All the requirements we had last night were not about security, by and large ... but in terms of COVID," Pelosi said.

  • Young Rock, Kenan Renewed at NBC

    Two of NBC’s freshmen comedies are getting a sophomore year. Young Rock and Kenan have both been renewed for Season 2 at the network, TVLine has learned. “It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” […]

  • Biden announces 2nd round of diverse federal judiciary picks

    President Joe Biden announced on Thursday another diverse group of candidates for his second round of judicial nominations, a day after some in his first slate of picks went before a Senate committee. The second round is three nominees: a woman who would be the first Asian American appointed as a federal judge to the Western District of Washington, a Latino who is currently the presiding judge of the Grant County Superior Court in Ephrata, Washington, and a woman who is a longtime labor and employment litigation attorney in New Jersey. Democrats, narrowly controlling the Senate for the first time in six years, are eager to turn the page from the Trump administration, especially when it comes to judges.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available options for Giants in Round 2

    After a wild first round, the New York Giants still have plenty of needs to address in the NFL draft. Here's a look at some Day 2 options.

  • Tim Scott: Republican’s Biden rebuttal ‘from a planet where facts don’t matter’, says MSNBC anchor

    Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19

  • Are Big Box Scores Ahead For Bamba (And Baze)?

    Matt Stroup highlights 19 fantasy hoops developments for Week 19, including eye-catching performances from Kent Bazemore, Mo Bamba and Malachi Flynn. (Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Hall of Famer Alomar fired by MLB over sexual misconduct

    Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s ineligible list are warranted," Manfred said.

  • Anne Douglas, Wife of the Late Kirk Douglas, Dead at 102: She 'Will Always Be in Our Hearts'

    Anne Douglas' death comes just over year after the death of her husband, the legendary actor Kirk Douglas

  • 'Space Jam': LeBron, Looney Tunes put new spin on classic board games

    It's Toons vs. Goons in this exclusive sneak peak at Hasbro's latest versions of "Monopoly" and "Connect 4," themed to the upcoming "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

  • Heidi Klum Gives Her Patchwork Shirt Dress a Sweet Edge in Floral Combat Boots

    The model grabbed coffee in bold fashion.

  • 5 arrests made in Lady Gaga dognapping case

    Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her dogs stolen on Feb. 24. The woman who turned in the French bulldogs is among those charged.

  • Jim Belushi is chasing the magic in cannabis

    Jim Belushi was telling me about his weed, specifically about the small 0.7 gram pre-rolls he sells — the perfect size for the post-COVID era, when passing a joint to a friend is likely discouraged. Belushi started his farm with 48 cannabis plants in 2015. "I'm always chasing magic," Belushi said.