No topic is off-limits on 'Grey's Anatomy.' From abortion to trans rights, why castmembers say show handles 'all these issues really well'

The cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy attends PaleyFest LA 2023 on April 2, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Brian To for the Paley Center)

As Grey's Anatomy continues to make television history, stars of the hit medical drama celebrated the show's success at PaleyFest over the weekend. ABC officially renewed the series for a 20th season, despite Ellen Pompeo's exit this year, continuing its reign as the longest-running primetime medical drama ever. The show's relevancy for the past two decades is a triumph the cast and crew say, in part, is because no topic is off-limits, calling storytelling their secret sauce.

"I think every storyline we've taken on, the writers... they know how to deal with all topics in a very holistic way, if that makes sense. It's not from a one-sided point of view," Kevin McKidd, who made his debut as Dr. Owen Hunt in 2008, tells Yahoo Entertainment.

Grey's has always been at the forefront of featuring issues at the center of cultural debates. For McKidd's character specifically, the past year has explored gender identity with Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen's child, Leo. Season 19 has heavily highlighted stories around women's rights and reproductive rights.

"All of these issues in our society today are conversations, at least that's how they should be, and I think that's what our show does. It's not saying 'we're right, you're wrong,'" McKidd continues. "Everything in the world has become so polarized. I think that's why we do it, we handle all these issues really well. We deal with this in a really passionate and even-handed way. These issues at hand, we all have to solve them as a society."

The series has championed diversity on and off camera. In 2021, nonbinary actor E.R. Fightmaster landed the role of neuroscientist Dr. Kai Bartley, the show's first nonbinary doctor in its 18-season run, who became a romantic interest for Caterina Scorsone's Amelia Shepherd. Scorsone says it's a plot point she's incredibly "passionate about right now."

"One of the issues that's been used to polarize the left and the right has been trans issues and LGBTQ issues," Scorsone explains. "We actually got to see a nonbinary person have a beautiful relationship and be a brilliant doctor and wonderful friend. I think getting to be in people's living rooms showing the depth and reality of LGBTQ people and trans people, I hope, is helping a lot of people who don't have access to information realize this is an important and vital community and we need to support it like we support any other marginalized group."

Actor Jake Borelli, whose character Levi Schmitt was first introduced to fans in 2014, appreciates the "diverse cast" and "incredible" storylines as an actor and viewer.

"I feel like anyone who watches the show can find someone they relate to," he says of the show's success going on 20 years. "I know that's what has been great for me as an audience member getting to see queer storylines told being told on this level."

Showrunner Krista Vernoff says there's no issue Grey's is afraid to tackle.

"One of the problems I think in society right now is that so much of our conversation is happening not face-to-face, it's happening on the internet. We get polarized into the idea that things are black and white to every issue and... it's nuanced," Vernoff explains. "There's grey area and Grey's Anatomy is a beautiful place we get to explore conversation in storytelling, the nuances of these issues."

Vernoff will step down as executive producer and showrunner at the end of the season, but she says she's most proud of "what we've done with reproductive rights" this year.

"It felt very imperative to explore these stories through the lens of doctors and medicine and the impact on women's health. Just as we didn't ignore COVID and the impact on doctors, the impact of [Roe's reversal in 2022] cannot be overstated, so we've spent a lot of times exploring it," she notes.

While it may seem like Grey's has tackled everything, think again. Scorsone thinks the show can do more to address ableism.

"I feel excited that Amelia, Meredith and Kai were working on Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Those are issues that haven't been solved in the [medical] community. There are so many populations touched by Alzheimer's — older people and a lot of people in the Down syndrome community," she shares. "I would love to have more conversation about disability on the show. That's an area where we could probably have more representation."

McKidd adds, "I still think it would be interesting to discuss things that are taboo. We haven't touched on it, I think it's amazing what's happened with the #MeToo movement, and there are a lot of people of all genders — men have been abused in relationships. I think that would be an interesting story to tell, I'm not sure we've really gone into that."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.