No One Else Had More Fun Than Taylor Swift At The 2023 VMAs, And These Viral Clips Of Her Dancing Prove It
If there's one thing you remember about Taylor Swift's awards show appearances during the 1989 era, it has to be her carefree dancing in the audience.
Now that we're entering the1989 (Taylor's Version) era, she's fully embracing her love of dancing like no one's watching, resulting in a ton of adorable clips you've just gotta see.
Here are 15 clips of Taylor Swift dancing at the VMAs:
1. "Taylor Swift singing 'Whenever, Wherever' by Shakira"
Taylor Swift cantando 'Whenever, Wherever' de Shakira #VMAs pic.twitter.com/wHMDxpC4gu
— Mundo Swift 🌎 (@MundoSwiftt) September 13, 2023
2.
🎥| Taylor having the time of her life dancing to Shakira at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/OvQwhmHqbL
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023
3.
TAYLOR LOVES SHAKI AND COLOMBIA LOVES TAY @taylornation13 🥰😍 #taylorswift #shakira @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/SRF6780u8n
— Taylor Swift Updates Colombia (@taylorswiftco_) September 13, 2023
4.
📹 | Taylor Swift and Ice Spice dancing during Demi Lovato’s performance #VMA pic.twitter.com/ufZ3QxjVtI
— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) September 13, 2023
5.
Taylor during Demi's set pic.twitter.com/6Z2XZwbtpw
— youssef ✨ (@Demis_MugLover) September 13, 2023
6.
taylor dancing at the award shows is my favorite genrepic.twitter.com/4CHfokk4wn
— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) September 13, 2023
7.
🎥| Taylor and her video cinematographer Rina Yang dancing to Karol G at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/XVOgZcJjpd
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023
8.
Taylor Swift dancing to the sound of Anitta's "Funk Rave" at the #VMA 🥹👑 pic.twitter.com/0HlIozlJJe
— Anitta Crave | Fan Account (@AnittaCrave) September 13, 2023
9.
Taylor Swift dancing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s #VMAs performance of ‘Bongos’. pic.twitter.com/1zBOZaZ1h7
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023
10.
Taylor swift and offset dancing to BONGOS 🔥. pic.twitter.com/V3lvOVEGm4
— everybody seems so famous (@itsnaldo_) September 13, 2023
11.
🎥| Taylor singing and dancing along to Doja Cat’s performance of Paint The Town Red at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/SvgMbCSIgR
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023
12.
💃| Taylor and Sabrina having a dance party during Diddy’s performance at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/myJwUWEGcL
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023
13.
Idk why but this is the most accurately Taylor Swift taylor swift video ever pic.twitter.com/nQTkKa2Mmj
— Raghav • 1989 era 💙 Swiftball Staff 🥰 (@RaghavsRep) September 13, 2023
14.
taylor vibing to pretty girls by reneé rapp is very personal to me pic.twitter.com/4BwXYC5zRp
— yana (@lenalvthr) September 13, 2023
15.
TAYLOR SWIFT’S REACTION TO STRAY KIDS WHEN THEY PERFORMED S-CLASS OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ZS0NpQtQaf
— elise ★⁵ (@hwangsamericano) September 13, 2023
