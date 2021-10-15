No, Michael Caine Is Not Retiring After ‘Best Sellers’

We have not seen the last of Michael Caine onscreen, after all.

While the legendary actor made waves Friday when an interview surfaced in which he said the recently released comedy-drama “Best Sellers” would be his last film, TheWrap has confirmed with Caine’s representatives that he is not fully retiring.

“Funnily enough, it has turned out to be my last part, really,” Caine said in reference to “Best Sellers” during an interview with Simon Mayo. “Because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well. And I also wrote a couple of books which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor I’m a writer.”

It’s possible Caine was being playful or merely referring to starring roles, however, as he also added, “There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88.”

Many have been expecting Caine to have some sort of role in Christopher Nolan’s next film, “Oppenheimer,” which chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and starts shooting next year with Cillian Murphy in the lead. Caine has appeared in all of Nolan’s films since “Batman Begins,” even making a voice cameo in 2017’s “Dunkirk.” So while the actor’s comments are being interpreted as a retirement announcement, Caine’s representatives assure TheWrap that reports of his retirement are not true.

Caine started acting in 1950 and has racked up over 130 film credits to his name thus far, winning a Oscars for his turns in “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “The Cider House Rules” and scoring four additional Oscar nominations.

The actor’s most recent role is that of a cranky author in the aforementioned “Best Sellers,” which was released in September, and he reached a whole new generation with his role as Alfred in Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy opposite Christian Bale.