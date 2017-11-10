No more Marvel TV shows for Netflix

The era of TV shows on Netflix based on Marvel characters is over, following news that Disney is ramping up its plans for its own streaming service.

Netflix has produced a raft of shows in the Marvel universe, including ‘Daredevil’, ‘Luke Cage’, ‘Iron Fist’, ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Defenders’, with a TV version of ‘The Punisher’ still to come.

But that looks set to change.

“[W]e’ve turned our attention to the one platform seeing growth challenges,” said Kevin Mayer Disney Chief Strategy Officer, to the Wall Street Journal. “That’s the television platform.”

View photos (Credit: Netflix) More

Though it will be removing all Disney movies from Netflix – the fate of the Marvel shows Netflix made is not yet known – the Mouse House claims it’s not planning a purposeful takedown of Netflix, Mayer describing it as ‘not an anti-Netflix move, but a pro-Disney move’.

It follows news that Disney is planning to launch a Star Wars TV series on the streaming service, once it’s up and running.

But the WSJ estimates that it could cost Disney as much as $300 million per year to shift its content to its own platform, which should arrive in 2019.

Netflix is planning huge expansion, meanwhile, with $8 billion set to be spent on new content next year alone.

Read more

LAPD drops Corey Feldman abuse claims

Uma Thurman “too angry” to discuss scandal

Weinstein hired spies to discredit accusers





