No Bazinga! CBS sitcom 'Young Sheldon' to end comedic run after seven seasons

"Young Sheldon" is moving on after seven seasons.

CBS announced Tuesday that Chuck Lorre's coming-of-age sitcom and spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," starring Iain Armitage as young Sheldon Cooper, will end with a one-hour series finale on May 16. The new Season 7 will premiere on Feb. 15.

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, 'Young Sheldon' proved lightning can strike twice," Amy Reichenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said in a statement Tuesday. "We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send-off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

"Young Sheldon" centers on Sheldon Cooper, played as an adult by Jim Parsons in "Big Bang Theory." The once-in-a-generation mind, even as a child, is capable of advanced mathematics and science, but incapable of playing sports.

The sitcom premiered as the number one new comedy of the 2017-2018 TV season and reigned as the top comedy in the 2019-2020 season after "The Big Bang Theory" completed its historic 12-season run.

The prequel to "Big Bang Theory" explained many things about Sheldon, including the origins of his catchphrase "Bazinga!" used to signal that a joke was coming.

The two Sheldons actually met on TV, when young Sheldon sent a videotape message to his older self played by Sheldon's Parsons during "The Big Bang Theory" in 2018, which introduced the boy genius to the sitcom.

