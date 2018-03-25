No ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Yet? Director James Wan Says He’s the Reason Why

With one of Warner Bros’ biggest 2018 films, “Ready Player One,” set to hit theaters Wednesday, superhero fans were hoping that the movie’s arrival would bring a trailer for the studio’s big Christmas release, “Aquaman.” But director James Wan says a trailer for the next DC movie isn’t coming out anytime soon, and he’s the reason why.

“…a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books, despite what some claim,” Wan tweeted late Saturday night. “It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME.”

Wan says that he wants fans’ first glimpse of the underwater hero’s solo outing to be just right. With the film currently in post-production, much of its visual effects shots have not been completed, and Wan doesn’t want the trailer to have clips with CGI that “might be construed as subpar.”

“I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves,” Wan quipped.

Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME. (1/3) – James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar. (2/3) – James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves ???? ???? (3/3)



(Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get ????) – James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

At the very latest, fans can probably expect a look at “Aquaman” this July when the film will almost certainly be the centerpiece of WB’s Hall H showcase at San Diego Comic-Con. The film dives into theaters December 21.

