    No ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Yet? Director James Wan Says He’s the Reason Why

    Jeremy Fuster

    With one of Warner Bros’ biggest 2018 films, “Ready Player One,” set to hit theaters Wednesday, superhero fans were hoping that the movie’s arrival would bring a trailer for the studio’s big Christmas release, “Aquaman.” But director James Wan says a trailer for the next DC movie isn’t coming out anytime soon, and he’s the reason why.

    “…a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books, despite what some claim,” Wan tweeted late Saturday night. “It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME.”

    Also Read:'Aquaman:' Director James Wan Says His Film Won't Copy the 'Justice League' Take on Atlantis

    Wan says that he wants fans’ first glimpse of the underwater hero’s solo outing to be just right. With the film currently in post-production, much of its visual effects shots have not been completed, and Wan doesn’t want the trailer to have clips with CGI that “might be construed as subpar.”

    “I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves,” Wan quipped.

     

     

     

    At the very latest, fans can probably expect a look at “Aquaman” this July when the film will almost certainly be the centerpiece of WB’s Hall H showcase at San Diego Comic-Con. The film dives into theaters December 21.

