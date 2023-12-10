On December 10, New Japan Pro-Wrestling held the finals of their NJPW World Tag League tournament from Grand Messe Kumamoto in Kumamoto, Japan.

In the main event, Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI) faced El Phantasmo and Hikuleo in the NJPW World Tag League finals.

The results, courtesy of Fightful, are as follows:

Pre-Show : Ryusuke Taguchi & Boltin Oleg def. Kodai Nozaki & Asosan

Soberano Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Master Wato def. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Kosei Fujita)

Minoru Suzuki, Yuji Nagata, Lance Archer & Alex Zayne def. BULLET CLUB (Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza)

United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Callum Newman) def. Yuto Nakashima, Toru Yano, Oskar Leube & Tomohiro Ishii

HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Ren Narita) def. Shota Umino & Tiger Mask

HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Ryohei Oiwa, Tomoaki Honma & Kaito Kiyomiya

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr.) def. Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, SANADA & TAKA Michinoku)

NJPW World Tag League Finals: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo)

The two teams shook hands after the bell and agreed to a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdon 18.

Bishamon have made history!



The first IWGP Tag Champions to win World tag League,

and the first to ever threepeat!



In return- they want Hikuleo and ELP again, this time with BOTH IWGP and #njpwSTRONG Tag Championships on the line!#njwtl reporthttps://t.co/MdtbKcPz2I#njpw pic.twitter.com/3L3AuX0Pb7 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 10, 2023

WrestleZone will have coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 once it airs on January 4.

The post NJPW World Tag League Final Results (12/10): Bishamon Face Hikuleo And ELP appeared first on Wrestlezone.