New Japan Pro-Wrestling is returning to Chicago.

NJPW announced that they will return to Chicago with NJPW Windy City Riot on Friday, April 12. In the announcement, the company called the show “the biggest card since the birth of NJPW of America in late 2019 and NJPW STRONG in 2020.” The event will be held at the Wintrust Arena.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!



We are BACK in Chicago April 12- for the BIGGEST NJOA event of the decade!



WINDY CITY RIOT hits the WINTRUST ARENA!



Tickets on sale JANUARY 12 10AM https://t.co/jJM80E55QG#njpwSTRONG #njriot pic.twitter.com/Ea1aSQ5QjM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2024

NJPW previously held Windy City Riot at the Odeum Expo Center in 2022. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Will Ospreay. Elsewhere on the show, Jay White beat Shota Umino, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Minoru Suzuki.

NJPW will hold Battle in the Valley at the San Jose Civic on January 13. In the main event, Will Ospreay will face Kazuchika Okada.

WrestleZone will provide more information as it becomes possible.

The post NJPW Windy City Riot Announced For April 12 appeared first on Wrestlezone.