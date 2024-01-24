NJPW Road To New Beginning Results (1/24): Kazuchika Okada And More

On January 24, New Japan Pro-Wrestling continued its Road to New Beginning tour with the third night of action from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The results, courtesy of Fightful, are as follows:

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tiger Mask

KENTA, Chase Owens, & Taiji Ishimori def. Hikuleo, Ryusuke Taguchi & Jado

SHO, EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Tama Tonga, YOH, El Desperado & Tomoaki Honma

Bullet Club War Dogs (ors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd) def. United Empire (HENARE, TJP, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & Yota Tsuji) def. Just Five Guys (Yuya Uemura, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

Just Five Guys (SANADA & DOUKI) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championships: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (c) defeated TMDK (Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita)

After the ,atch, Kazuchika Okada thanked the Korakuen crowd.

Shota Umino def. Ren Narita

Tama Tonga came out and the Korakuen crowd. Shota Umino commented on Okada’s looming departure and called himself the New Ace.

Kosei Fujita arrived as Kazuchika Okada departed in Korakuen Hall tonight, as the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Champions retained in a stellar bout.#njnbg report:https://t.co/0BOS7KN3BP



Watch the replay!https://t.co/T14BdjtL3X#njpw pic.twitter.com/ystvnQ8v4E — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 24, 2024

Shota Umino stood tall after a violent war with Ren Narita tonight- and declared he would be the new ace of New Japan!#njnbg report:https://t.co/ULArsNh78G



Watch the replay!https://t.co/T14BdjuiTv#njpw pic.twitter.com/Uzq2wb8P77 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 24, 2024

Nic Nemeth has been announced for NJPW Windy City Riot. More information is available here.

