Hiroshi Tanahashi has received a major promotion.

In an announcement on their website, NJPW stated that Hiroshi Tanahashi has been appointed as the company’s new President and Representative Director. The move came following a meeting of NJPW’s board of directors and shareholders. Additionally, Hitoshi Matsumoto has been appointed as a director, as has Taro Okada. Okada’s role will be on a part-time basis.

Alongside these moves, President/Representative Director Takami Ohbari will step down, as will Director Michiaki Nishizawa.

NJPW will hold a press conference on December 26 regarding the changes. Plus, Tanahashi will address the crowd at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.

Tanahashi is the second NJPW Grand Slam Champion. He is an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and he is widely viewed as one of the company’s top stars. He currently holds the NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii. It is not clear whether his new role in management will affect his in-ring career.

WrestleZone will provide more information as it becomes available.

The post NJPW Appoints Hiroshi Tanahashi As New President, Representative Director appeared first on Wrestlezone.