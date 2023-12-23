NJPW Appoints Hiroshi Tanahashi As New President, Representative Director
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Hiroshi Tanahashi has received a major promotion.
In an announcement on their website, NJPW stated that Hiroshi Tanahashi has been appointed as the company’s new President and Representative Director. The move came following a meeting of NJPW’s board of directors and shareholders. Additionally, Hitoshi Matsumoto has been appointed as a director, as has Taro Okada. Okada’s role will be on a part-time basis.
Alongside these moves, President/Representative Director Takami Ohbari will step down, as will Director Michiaki Nishizawa.
NJPW will hold a press conference on December 26 regarding the changes. Plus, Tanahashi will address the crowd at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.
Notice of newly appointed Company President https://t.co/25EBGwIitS#njpw pic.twitter.com/hNri7xSI3x
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 23, 2023
Tanahashi is the second NJPW Grand Slam Champion. He is an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and he is widely viewed as one of the company’s top stars. He currently holds the NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii. It is not clear whether his new role in management will affect his in-ring career.
WrestleZone will provide more information as it becomes available.
The post NJPW Appoints Hiroshi Tanahashi As New President, Representative Director appeared first on Wrestlezone.