Niwot Elementary School art teacher illustrates greeting cards and more

Dec. 30—From a bighorn sheep standing in the snow to the popular Breckenridge Troll statue, local artist Lauren Mocilac has drawn plenty of inspiration from Colorado's many sights.

However, it was the Niwot Elementary School art teacher's students and colleagues who may have inspired her the most, to illustrate greeting cards and prints.

The 39-year-old Longmont resident said that she knew she wanted to be an art teacher ever since she was just 8 years old.

After working as a private school admissions director, a kindergarten and first-grade teacher and as a realtor, Mocilac was offered a position teaching art at Niwot Elementary School in the fall of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It all started ... for me, doing some illustrations as demonstrations for my students," Mocilac said of how she became interested in producing greeting cards.

Mocilac's art demonstrations received glowing reviews from her students and also caught the attention of her colleagues at Niwot Elementary School who encouraged her to make and sell prints.

Recently, Mocilac started turning her student and colleagues' encouragement into action, she said.

"In October, I bought a printer and just started printing at home," Mocilac said. "They sold so quickly that I ended up working with a local print shop to print in bulk."

To create an illustration, Mocilac typically uses watercolor on Aquabord and then applies acrylic paint and India ink to help pump up the contrast.

Mocilac then photographs the artwork and goes on to design the greeting cards' specific dimensions and details on her computer.

After another artist canceled, Mocilac was able to display her original illustrations at Red Frog Coffee in Longmont during the month of December.

"I really lucked out," Mocilac said in a follow-up email. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to share my work at such a special coffee shop."

Jen Bechtel, who is a Littleton resident, said she commissioned Mocilac to create Christmas gifts for most of her family this year.

Mocilac is "all about working within the community ... and keeping her artwork local," Bechtel said. "She's really looking to spread joy through her artwork, truly."

In addition to greeting cards and prints, Mocilac offers ceramic mugs, tote bags, hoodies and more items featuring her artwork.

Mocilac's work is available to view and purchase at laurenmocilac.com

"I always thought it would be fun to make a children's book," Mocilac said.

"This is maybe the first time that I've had the kind of feedback for my illustrations and my artwork, that I feel like that's something that might be attainable for me."