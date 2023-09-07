Nitara Returns: Megan Fox Plays a Vampire in ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Video Game — Watch the Trailer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.



Megan Fox is taking her acting skills to the Outworld. Fox will voice the vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games announced on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

“She comes from this weird realm. She’s a type of vampire creature,” Fox explains in a teaser for the game released Wednesday. “She’s evil but she’s also good. She’s trying to save her people.”



Nitara is described as a “manipulative vampire” who wants to separate her home from the Outworld, a fictional realm within the Mortal Kombat Universe. The character made its debut in the Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance video game released in 2002.



“I really like her, she’s a vampire, which resonates for whatever reason,” Fox adds with a laugh. “It’s cool to be in the game because I’m not really just voicing [the character], she’s kind of…me.”



The video game will be released on Sept. 19, via Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Warner Bros.You can pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 online at Amazon below, click here to pre-order from Best Buy.

Mortal Kombat 1 was announced back in May. Aside from Nitara’s return, the game will feature other “reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before,” per a news release.



“With Mortal Kombat 1 we are bringing a reimagined universe to the legendary franchise which has captivated gamers for more than 30 years and continues to top itself,” said Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad. “The talented team at NetherRealm Studios continues to push the series forward in bold ways that have consistently expanded the global audience, and we believeMortal Kombat 1 will continue to attract new players as well as thrill our core fans.”



In addition to Mortal Kombat 1, Warner Bros. Game will also be introducing its new Kameo Fighter system, featuring a “unique roster” of partner characters.



Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The premium edition is $109.99 (it drops on Sept. 14, per Amazon) and Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition will be available for $249.99.



Check out a preview of Fox as Nitara in the video below.

