Nirvana sued by man featured as swimming baby on 'Nevermind' cover
Spencer Elden, who was featured on Nirvana's famous 1991 "Nevermind" album cover, is suing the band claiming he was sexually exploited.
Spencer Elden, who was featured on Nirvana's famous 1991 "Nevermind" album cover, is suing the band claiming he was sexually exploited.
We're all in for more diversity on the show.View Entire Post ›
Spencer Elden, the person who portrayed the baby on the cover of Nirvana’s iconic second album “Nevermind,” is suing the band for child pornography and child sexual exploitation. Elden is alleging that the photograph of him as a baby swimming naked in a pool that was taken by photographer Kirk Weddle and used by the band on their “Nevermind” cover was child porn, and that he couldn’t consent to his image being used. The lawsuit is filed against Weddle, all Nirvana band members including the esta
Spencer Elden, the man whose unusual baby portrait was used for one of the most recognizable album covers of all time, Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the nude image constituted child pornography. The album cover depicts Elden underwater in a swimming pool as a then-infant with his genitalia exposed. The image has […]
"Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral," Townshend wrote. "I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye"
Lisa Lee, a leading figure in the country music industry who rose up through the ranks of broadcasting and most recently served as senior VP of creative and content for the Academy of Country Music, died Saturday at 52. The cause of death was brain cancer. The country stars paying tribute to Lee included Kenny […]
"I started this for my own expression. I had no idea there was as much money to be made in it as there is," Courtney Tillia tells PEOPLE
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday, was a percussive force with great jazz touch, all captured in these five great songs.
Warner Bros came with a huge reveal Tuesday at its CinemaCon presentation: the trailer for its Village Roadshow co-production Matrix 4. And Warners also gave us the official title too: The Matrix: Resurrections. The trailer begins with Neil Patrick Harris talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo. A near future San Francisco. It appears that Neo is trapped […]
Warner Bros. debuted a new look at Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” at CinemaCon on Tuesday. The featurette, followed by the DC Fandome trailer released last year, opened with what looks like chaos, with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne walking through Gotham. From there, he rises, and we hear Reeves promise an “emotional Batman movie” that we’ve never seen before. He also said it’s going to be “radically different” from any other Batman movie we’ve seen before. Pattison also talked about how so many peo
What are you working on? “It’s a story about a woman,” the narrator’s voiceover responds, in the trailer for the upcoming Maid Netflix series. A series inspired by a New York Times bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, And A Mother’s Will To Survive, by Stephanie Land. And one that everyone is going to … The post Put this upcoming Netflix series that everyone will be talking about on your list right now appeared first on BGR.
The 33-year-old recalls "hurtful" body-shaming after posting her latest bikini photo.
Drummer Charlie Watts, whose adept, powerful skin work propelled the Rolling Stones for more than half a century, died in London on Tuesday morning, according to his spokesperson. No cause of death was cited; he was 80. A statement from the band and Watts’ spokesperson reads: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the […]
It's too early for this 😫😂.
The most recent season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" had many fans wondering if Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's characters will get together.
Whatever the opposite of a "secret hottie" is — I'm that.View Entire Post ›
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards salute drummer Charlie Watts, who has died aged 80.
A look back at the life of the iconic rock 'n' roll drummer, who has died at the age of 80.
Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiered at CinemaCon on Monday evening, and first reactions call the film a “perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist” and “Reitman’s love letter to his father and daughter.” “‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is the ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see,” Scott Menzel wrote. “It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic ‘Ghostbusters’ moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new gener
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts rarely spoke to the press, but he said plenty over the years. He even talked about hitting Mick Jagger.
This rain-soaked "Satisfaction" was the final moment of Watts' 58-year stint in the Stones