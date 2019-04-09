Nipsey Hussle's death certificate revealed as plans are finalized for public memorial

Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead 35 minutes after he was shot.

The death certificate of the rapper, who was gunned down outside his Los Angeles store on the afternoon of March 31, was released on Tuesday. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds to the head and torso. While he was rushed to the hospital, he died just over a half-hour after being shot, being pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. It is categorized as a "rapid" death.

See his death certificate:

The music maker's execution-style shooting was captured on camera. Last week, police arrested shooting suspect Eric Holder, who could face life in prison. (O.J. Simpson prosecutor Chris Darden is Holder’s attorney.) Two other people were shot at the same time but lived.

Many celebrities have paid tribute to Nipsey, 33, including RIhanna, Kevin Hart, Diddy and Jamie Foxx.

There will be a public memorial for the rapper on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. His family announced that free tickets will be given out.

Nipsey will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. It's been reported his send-off will include a 25-mile procession, passing important landmarks to him, including the Marathon clothing store, where he was shot to death.

