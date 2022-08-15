Nipsey Hussle receives posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star: 'He lives forever'

Nipsey Hussle's legacy is being cemented in Hollywood.

The late rapper received a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star Monday, with emotional tributes from his longtime partner Lauren London, his family and local officials.

Hussle was shot dead at 33 years old in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019. Jurors found Eric R. Holder guilty of first-degree murder in July.

London, who shares 5-year-old son Kross with Hussle, spoke at the event, thanking the Chamber of Commerce for "honoring a visionary."

"I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we've always known Hussle was destined for greatness, this moment only amplifies that for us," London said, taking a deep breath before continuing. "Nip would have been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can't get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward."

London continued: "That doesn't mean forgetting where you come from but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better."

London continued: "That doesn't mean forgetting where you come from but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better."

Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, chairperson of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, praised the Grammy Award-winner as a successful recording artist, entrepreneur and community activist.

"The Hollywood Walk of Fame is honored to remember Nipsey Hussle (and) his legacy today on what would have been his 37th birthday," Sanchez Cornejo said, followed by a chorus of spectators singing "Happy Birthday" to the Crenshaw native.

California state assembly member Isaac Bryan, Isaiah Thomas, YG, Roddy Ricch and Russell Westbrook pose with Hussle's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

London hopes that anyone who sees Hussle's name on the star is "encouraged" to break free from obstacles that stand in way "and for you to run your marathon till God says that it is finished."

Other attendees at the ceremony included rapper Big Boi, NBA player Isaiah Thomas, "The Box" rapper Roddy Ricch, Los Angeles Lakers player Russell Westbrook, Hussle collaborator YGand California state assembly member Isaac Bryan.

(L-R) Dawit Asghedom, Kross Ermias Asghedom, Margaret Boutte, Samantha Smith and Emani Asghedom stand alongside Nipsey Hussle's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Hussle's family members, including his sister, Samantha Smith, father Dawit Asghedom and grandmother Margaret Boutte, shared touching tributes during the ceremony.

"Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful," Boutte said. "I miss him but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together. … He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever."

