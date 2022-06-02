Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Set To Begin

The murder trial for the death of rap star Nipsey Hussle is set to begin on Thursday (June 2) at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Eric Holder, the accused triggerman was arrested and charged with Nipsey’s murder following a two-day manhunt. Holder has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felony possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

More from VIBE.com

The trial, which was originally scheduled to begin in April 2020, is set to commence after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holder’s refusal to leave his cell, the assigned judge’s retirement, and the recusal of Holder’s attorney, Christopher Darden, amid death threats to his family.

Nipsey, born Ermias Ashgedom, was gunned down in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store on March 31, 2019, following an alleged verbal confrontation with Holder. According to reports, the rapper questioned Holder about rumors of him being an informant before dismissing him. Holder’s anger allegedly led him to him return to the scene, and fire upon Nipsey before fleeing in a getaway car. Nipsey Hussle was 33 at the time of his death.

Earlier this month, a new documentary exploring Nipsey Hussle and his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom’s journey to developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain was released. The Marathon (Cultivation) debuted in Los Angeles prior to the grand opening of The Marathon Cultivation’s flagship dispensary, The Marathon Collective, which opens on Saturday, June 18th in Canoga Park, Calif.

Click here to read the full article.