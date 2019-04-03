Actress Lauren London, the longtime girlfriend of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, shared an emotional message via Instagram on Tuesday, two days after Hussle’s shooting death, saying, “I’m lost without you.”

In a post that included several photos of London and Hussle, London wrote, “I am completely lost.”

London continued, “I’ve lost my best friend/My sanctuary/My protector/My soul….”

Also Read: Nipsey Hussle Homicide Suspect in Custody with Los Angeles Police

She concluded, “I’m lost without you/We are lost without you babe/I have no words.”

London — whose credits include “The Game” and “Single Ladies” — had a young son, Kross, together with the rapper.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police said that they had arrested a suspect in Hussle’s shooting, 29-year-old Eric Holder.

Also Read: Nipsey Hussle Vigil Erupts in Violence: 19 People Injured, Police Say

On Monday night police identified Holder as a suspect, who “was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742.”

Hussle, the stage name of Grammy-nominated hip-hop star born Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed Sunday outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. He was 33.

Two other victims who were with Hussle were also shot and transported to local hospitals for their injuries, authorities said.

Also Read: Nipsey Hussle Homicide Suspect Identified by Police

On Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that the rapper had died from gunshots to his head and torso.

See London’s message below.

View this post on Instagram

I am completely lost I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul…. I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Apr 2, 2019 at 4:58pm PDT





Read original story Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Lauren London Shares Emotional Message After Rapper’s Shooting Death: ‘I’m Lost Without You’ At TheWrap