The Nintendo Switch Console Is the Cheapest It’s Been All Year

The Nintendo Switch has seen its first significant price drop of the year, just in time for Prime Day. The highly-coveted console is now available on Amazon for $284, about $26 cheaper than the $300 price tag it’s maintained for the past five years. The 5% discount is not huge, but it’s a rare chance to score the Nintendo Switch on sale.

Another way to get a Nintendo Switch for cheap is through Target, which is currently holding its Prime Day alternative sale, dubbed “Target Circle Week.” Target has the Nintendo Switch console with red and blue Joy-Con on sale for $299. You’ll get a bonus $25 Target gift card if you buy the Switch online, which essentially means you paid just $274 for a brand-new Nintendo console (BestBuy offers a similar Switch deal, getting you the console for $299 with a free $25 BestBuy gift card thrown in with purchase).

The Nintendo gaming device has been particularly hard for people to get their hands on over the past year, consistently selling out on resale sites immediately following restocks and being sold at marked-up prices. While Nintendo didn’t formally announce its plan for a price drop within the U.S., it did roll out a similar price reduction across the U.K and Europe ahead of the Nintendo Switch OLED release.

The cheapest price we’re seeing for a Nintendo Switch OLED online is $328 on Amazon.com (regularly $399+). That’s an 18% discount for the best-selling console with a white Joy-Con included. You can also find the popular “Legend of Zelda” Switch console still available as well (If it’s sold out on Amazon, get the Switch OLED console for $349 on BestBuy.com).

If you’re looking for the cheapest Nintendo Switch deal online, Amazon has the Switch Lite marked down to $193. Walmart also has the Switch Lite console for the same price here. This is the smallest and lightest Switch model, designed for portable gaming.

The Switch has become one of the gaming company’s most popular consoles since its launch, with Nintendo sellign 235 million games for Switch in 2021, the highest number of units sold in the company’s history. Rather than competing with other popular consoles such as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, the Switch offers gamers a whole new way to interact with their favorite games. The device works as both a functional home console and a handheld system, boasting a 6-inch tablet body and detachable, wireless Jay-Con controllers.



Because of this versatility, it’s also become the preferred systems for some of the buzziest games over the past year. It debuted with “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” and has since added to its arsenal other popular titles such as “Pokemon Legends: Arceus,” “Hitman 3” and “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”



The PS5, on the other hand, hasn’t seen a restock since last year. The console is available on for $499 at Walmart.com

